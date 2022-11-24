Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Small fire closes Mexican Village Restaurant in southwest Detroit
Southwest Detroit's long-standing Mexican Village Restaurant is closed until further notice. A message posted on the restaurant's website reads: "Due to a small fire, Mexican Village Restaurant in Detroit only will be closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience." A similar message was on the restaurant's telephone answering...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are Detroit's Best Speakeasies?
Located in an alleyway off Griswold Street, Bad Luck Bar is an upscale cocktail bar with a unique theme. It's a perfect spot for a date, a group of friends, or to hang out and have a drink. The cocktail menu at Bad Luck Bar features a variety of world-famous cocktails. It also offers a selection of international snacks. Some signature cocktails include the Tower, which provides Aberlour 12-year scotch, baklava honey syrup, and atomized Fernet-Branca.
Look Inside This Massive Abandoned Movie Theater In Detroit
While the location has only been sitting abandoned now for two years, you probably wouldn't guess that based on the condition of the theater. The inside too is something that you won't see much of at a majority of the theaters you attend. Astounding Abandoned Detroit Movie. When it was...
Streets closed for filming of latest "Beverly Hills Cop" in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Another installment of Beverly Hills Cop is filming in Detroit. According to Netflix Productions LLC, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" featuring Eddy Murphy will be filming scenes from Sunday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 2. No word if the iconic main character will be on set. The company said in order to park essential vehicles and equipment needed for production, some streets will be closed. Residents and business owners are asked to avoid the area and watch for posted "NO PARKING/TOW ZONE" signs. Scenes being filmed downtown will include stunt driving. The production team said Detroiters can expect to...
wdet.org
Detroit-style pizza shop opens in the island country of Malta
Detroit style pizza – pizza served on a thick focaccia-like crust with toppings first, then Wisconsin brick cheese and finished with stripes of red sauce – is a global sensation. Not only is it served up across the U.S. in cities like San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Gainsville,...
5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit
Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
thevarsitynews.net
Livernois corridor most known for fashion has been reinvigorated with new eateries
The University of Detroit Mercy has been at the corner of McNichols and Livernois since its establishment in 1927, when it was expanded from Detroit College to the University of Detroit. Since then, the surrounding area has been known as the “University District.” One of the district’s main attractions is...
michiganchronicle.com
Black CEO Drives New Automotive Plant to Detroit
It’s a transformative development taking place on Detroit’s southwest side. The Delray community is set to be home to a world-class automotive plant, providing opportunity to Detroit residents. LM Manufacturing is in a joint venture with Magna Seating of America, and LAN Manufacturing, a minority-owned auto supplier. It’s also in a partnership with Bedrock, Detroit’s largest real estate developer, helping LM Manufacturing to occupy 296,000 square feet of space at Bedrock’s Sakthi Industrial Campus.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
Detroit News
Flight from Detroit to Orlando returns due to issue with landing gear doors
Detroit — A Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit Metro Airport to Orlando turned around about an hour into the trip Sunday morning due to issues with the doors for the landing gear, according to a passenger. Keila Ramirez was supposed to have landed in Orlando at about 10 a.m....
fox2detroit.com
Fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting • deadly crash after family argument • 2 killed in wrong way crash on M-14
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day on San Juan St in Detroit, a family argument on Thanksgiving Day turned into a shooting and ended as a deadly head-on collision on I-94, and two people were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on M-14: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Shop local during the Holiday Market at the Rust Belt Market in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local shopping destination right in Ferndale – The Rust Belt Market. It's a place where you might just find the perfect holiday present. "The Rust Belt is an elevated flea market. We are home to over 30 shops," said Tiffany Best, co-owner of The Rust Belt Market. "We have a creative vibe in here; very eclectic, curated collections."
fox2detroit.com
3 teens shot leaving birthday party at Xquisite Events in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens were shot while they were leaving a birthday party in Detroit Saturday night according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the teens were at a sweet sixteen birthday party. Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were leaving the party at Xquisite Events (19148 Joy Rd) at 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at them.
bridgedetroit.com
Warming centers are available in Detroit: Where to find them
Warming centers are available for Detroiters who need a reprieve from cold temperatures. There are three locations open through March 31 for those experiencing homelessness, according to the the City of Detroit, which is working with two nonprofits to operate the centers. While the number of people in emergency shelters in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck is below pre-pandemic levels, their length of stay has ticked up, according to the Homeless Action Network of Detroit, or HAND.
Big crowd this year at Detroit's Thanksgiving parade
Tens of thousands of spectators lined Woodward Avenue in Detroit on Thursday morning under clear skies and crisp-yet-not-chilly temperatures to catch in person the 96th running of America's Thanksgiving Parade. The hospitable weather brought out the largest live crowd for the 3-mile parade since the COVID-19 pandemic, a year when spectators were urged to stay home. While the parade was back last year in its traditional format, a drizzle kept many away. ...
EXPO Michigan Marketplace celebrates opening weekend at Lakeside Mall
The annual EXPO Michigan Marketplace is officially off and running at Lakeside Mall for the 2022 holiday season. Now in its 11th year, the EXPO is equal parts entrepreneur exhibition, small business fair and crafters marketplace.
Hershey Shoes in Garden City is selling iconic carousel
Before Hershey Shoes closes, it has one last thing to sell. A rare merry-go-round that dates to the 1970s is going up for auction. The play set, known as the...
k1025.com
Inside the Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
Wow...this place was really somethin' in its day...and local companies and residents are doing what they can to bring it back. Built in 1928 and named after Detroit city developer Ralph Lee, Lee Plaza was actually more of an upscale apartment building which featured hotel services. Oddly, not long after it was built, Lee was in a hurry to sell it...and it was purchased by the Detroit Investment Company. Wonder what the hurry was?
Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot
Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
bridgedetroit.com
Stitching together a quilting business in Nardin Park
A once abandoned garage in the Nardin Park neighborhood is now a business storefront, filled with colorful, custom-made quilts by Umi’s Comfort. A quilt constructed with old socks on a blue fabric with waves hangs on the wall of the store on Petoskey Avenue. Hand woven rope bowls sit on a shelf. Nearby, is a sparkly green-tiled shower for hand washing quilts. The small shop is warm from an electric fireplace on one wall. The floors are new hardwood. Fabrics and thread are tucked into every corner.
Comments / 1