Most younger NASCAR fans remember Darrell Waltrip for his nearly longtime stint as a broadcaster with Fox Sports. After all, his trademark call -- "Boogity, boogity, boogity, let's go racing boys and girls!" -- kicked off Cup races for nearly 20 years. But, if your knowledge of NASCAR history doesn't extend too much further than the early 2000s, then you may not be all that familiar with what Waltrip accomplished as a driver. Waltrip accrued 84 wins and 390 top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series, winning three Cup titles and two Most Popular Driver awards along the way.

10 HOURS AGO