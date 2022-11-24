Read full article on original website
NASCAR discussing big rule change for the 2023 season
NASCAR is discussing a big rule change that could shape the future penalties for a wheel falling off a vehicle starting in 2023.
Hendrick Motorsports’ big and uncertain future in NASCAR
Hendrick Motorsports has a bright and stable future in the NASCAR Cup Series; however, the NASCAR Xfinity Series represents a different story.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Partnership Decision
A major partnership is being formed in the NASCAR world on Monday. RFK has reportedly agreed to a partnership agreement with Rick Ware Racing. "RFK will have two technical alliances in 2023. It extended its relationship with Front Row Motorsports (which includes providing a pit crew). It will provide technical support to Rick Ware Racing, which will lease space on the RFK campus," Bob Pockrass tweeted on Monday.
Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin Turned a Faulty Report Into 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series
Denny Hamlin turned some inaccurate reporting into the deal with Michael Jordan than launched 23XI Racing. The post Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin Turned a Faulty Report Into 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Daniel Suarez engaged to Julia Piquet
The NASCAR driver recently proposed to long-time girlfriend Julia Piquet. NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet are engaged. The two have dated since Jan 2019. View the proposal photo below. 30-year-old, Suarez drives the No. 99 for Trackhouse Racing. The team has been rapidly expanding since their...
Ohio Supreme Court rules in NASCAR’s favor
TV revenue is at the core of the NASCAR business model. It funds the tracks, teams and the sanction itself. On Tuesday, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of NASCAR. They noted the state taxing NASCAR for broadcasting races in Ohio as unlawful. NASCAR stated that the broadcasts are...
NASCAR Mailbag: What’s Hendrick Motorsports Xfinity Series Objective?
Hendrick Motorsports plans to be more active in the Xfinity Series in 2023, but that doesn't mean fielding a full-time team. The post NASCAR Mailbag: What’s Hendrick Motorsports Xfinity Series Objective? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Darrell Waltrip Hilariously Played Both Driver and Team Owner in 1991 Interview
Most younger NASCAR fans remember Darrell Waltrip for his nearly longtime stint as a broadcaster with Fox Sports. After all, his trademark call -- "Boogity, boogity, boogity, let's go racing boys and girls!" -- kicked off Cup races for nearly 20 years. But, if your knowledge of NASCAR history doesn't extend too much further than the early 2000s, then you may not be all that familiar with what Waltrip accomplished as a driver. Waltrip accrued 84 wins and 390 top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series, winning three Cup titles and two Most Popular Driver awards along the way.
Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale
There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
Kyle Larson Joins National Midget Race in Ventura California as Late Entry
It looks like Kyle Larson is in off-season mode from NASCAR. However, Larson is a late entry in a National Midget race at Ventura Raceway this weekend. The United States Auto Club made the announcement that the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion would be racing on Saturday night. Each year...
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
Joe Gibbs Needs Christopher Bell More Than the Emerging Star Needs JGR
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver lineup will look drastically different in a few years, which is why the owner needs to keep Christopher Bell. The post Joe Gibbs Needs Christopher Bell More Than the Emerging Star Needs JGR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Real-Deal 1932 Ford Roadster Found After 60 Years of Being Hidden Away
For many of us, the poster child for hot-rodding would be the iconic 1932 Ford roadster, and by now you would think that every one of them had already been rodded, restored, parted-out, or lost to history. But every now and again one pops back up on the radar 90 years after it rolled off the River Rouge assembly line.
