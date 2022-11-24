Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Catherine Ommanney: Prince Harry gave me the most passionate kiss of my life
Catherine Ommanney had the most "passionate kiss of [her] life" with Prince Harry. The 'Real Housewives of D.C' star, 51, "mucked about" with the 38-year-old royal - who is now married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and has children Archie, three and 17-month-old Lili with her - when he was 21 and ended up chatting with him "for ages".
Inside Nova
Cardi B feels ‘so hopeless’ trying to comfort husband Offset over Takeoff’s death
Cardi B feels “so hopeless” trying to comfort her grieving husband Offset over the death of his cousin Takeoff. The 30-year-old singer, who has been married to Offset, 30, since 2017 told ‘The Neighbourhood Talk’ both their hearts have been “so heavy” since Migos musician Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed earlier this month at a bowling alley in Houston.
Inside Nova
Queen Consort Camilla unveils six official Companions
Queen Consort Camilla has appointed six official Queen's Companions after deciding she "did not want or need" ladies-in-waiting. The 75-year-old royal has unveiled a group of friends who will offer her "support and company" in her new life as King Charles after confirming she has scrapped the traditional position, which combined the roles of secretary, adviser and companion to the late Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret.
Inside Nova
Dynasty's Linda Evans: Being 80 won't stop me from doing anything
Linda Evans doesn't care about being 80 because life is "just an attitude". The actress - who is best known for playing the role of Krystle Carrington in the '80s soap opera 'Dynasty' - celebrated her milestone birthday last Friday (18.11.22) and explained that while society is "fixated" on youth, there is still a lot to discuss at her age because women are "at their best" when they age.
