ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Amy Lee related 'a lot' to Billie Eilish's second album

Amy Lee related “a lot” to Billie Eilish’s struggles with fame. Both artists penned a lot about dealing with the pressures of the spotlight on their second albums, Evanescence’s ‘The Open Door’ and the ‘No Time To Die’ hitmaker’s 2021 LP ‘Happier Than Ever’.
Whiskey Riff

Watch Bella White Cover The Hell Out Of “Travelin’ Soldier”

Bella White has been putting out some stellar music recently, and today as I had some of her music videos playing in the background while I did house chores… and this beauty began to play. Originally written and recorded by Bruce Robison in the ’90s, “Travelin’ Soldier” is such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy