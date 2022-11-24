Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Amy Lee related 'a lot' to Billie Eilish's second album
Amy Lee related “a lot” to Billie Eilish’s struggles with fame. Both artists penned a lot about dealing with the pressures of the spotlight on their second albums, Evanescence’s ‘The Open Door’ and the ‘No Time To Die’ hitmaker’s 2021 LP ‘Happier Than Ever’.
Watch Bella White Cover The Hell Out Of “Travelin’ Soldier”
Bella White has been putting out some stellar music recently, and today as I had some of her music videos playing in the background while I did house chores… and this beauty began to play. Originally written and recorded by Bruce Robison in the ’90s, “Travelin’ Soldier” is such...
Comments / 0