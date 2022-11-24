ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutter County, CA

Parts of Sutter County without power after vehicle crashes into power pole

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been affected in parts of Sutter County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Thursday, according to the Sutter County Fire Department.

The accident occurred in the 1200 block of Acacia Avenue and forced a road closure between Highway 20 and the 1500 block of Acacia Avenue.

House fire displaces six Sacramento residents on Thanksgiving

Fire officials said there is currently no estimated time for the road to be reopened and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

PG&E is reporting that 26 customers are without power in the area of the crash and that power should be back on by 1:30 p.m.

Fox40

Tractor-trailer goes over side of road in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident. CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above...
FOX40

Man killed after being hit by suspected drunken driver, CHP says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected drunken driver allegedly killed another driver after crashing head-on into them, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, a woman driving a Subaru southbound on Highway 160, north of Highway 12, veered into the northbound lane and hit a Honda. The Honda was forced off the […]
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Video shows wrong-way driver on Hwy. 99 in Elverta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - On Friday, a driver was arrested after going the wrong direction on northbound Hwy. 99 in Sacramento, narrowly missing other vehicles. On Friday, the CHP said they received several reports of the driver going southbound in northbound lanes near Elverta Road. A CHP helicopter guided officers to the driver who they pulled over before any crashes occurred.The driver was arrested on suspicion of several violations, including DUI. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

The following roads will be closed for the California International Marathon in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California International Marathon will be taking place through the Sacramento area, closing several roads throughout the morning and afternoon on Sunday, Dec. 4. The race will begin at the Folsom Dam and continue through the streets of Orangevale, Fair Oaks, Carmichael and Sacramento, ending at the state Capitol building. The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Several parakeets dead after Carmichael house fire

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Several parakeets died in a Carmichael house fire early Sunday morning, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire was caused by an electric warming blanket that was being used outside to keep the parakeets warm. Sacramento Metro Fire said that the fire spread from the […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
KRON4 News

‘Possible shooting’ causes crash on I-80: CHP

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting on Interstate-80 led to a crash on the freeway Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. At 11:20 p.m. CHP officers responded to a traffic collision and “possible shooting” on Interstate-80 close to University Avenue. CHP tells KRON4 that it appears a vehicle was hit by a bullet […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Pedestrian fatally struck in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the incident happened around 10:16 a.m. near Bell Road and Quartz Road. CHP said the pedestrian was a man in his 30s and that the driver...
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Warming centers to be activated as cold temperatures hit Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento will be opening two warming centers overnight as temperatures dip into the 30s. The Outreach and Engagement Center located at 3615 Auburn Blvd., and the North Fifth Street Shelter Lobby located at 700 North Fifth Street, will be open Monday, Nov. 28 through Tuesday, Nov. 29, from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Multi-vehicle injury crash on Carquinez Bridge causing heavy delays

(KRON) — Units are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on the Carquinez Bridge, according to a tweet from the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department. The accident occurred on the eastbound 80, midspan on the bridge and involved eight vehicles, the tweet states. Drivers are advised to expect prolonged, heavy delays entering Solano County on the eastbound 80s. […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

