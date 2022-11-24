PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: Butts county adoptable dogs - week of November 24

Read full article on original website
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Volunteers serve Thanksgiving dinner to area public servants
JACKSON — While others were home enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with their families, some Butts County volunteers were busy making sure the county’s public servants and those in need enjoyed a meal, too. The Feeding Butts County First Responders and 911 Operators project once again provided food for all...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims to enter transfer portal
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims announced Sunday that he plans to enter the transfer portal, which opens Dec. 5. "It was not an easy decision, however, I believe it is the right decision for me at this point in my career," Sims wrote on Twitter. Sims has been a three-year...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Report: Georgia Tech close to hiring Tulane's Willlie Fritz
Georgia Tech is closing in on making Tulane's Willie Fritz its next head football coach, although a deal was not in place as of Sunday night according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Ken Sugiura. Fritz, 62, would replace Geoff Collins, who was fired in September along with athletic director Todd Stansbury....
Comments / 0