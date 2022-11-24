ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Holiday spirit shines bright in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's iconic Moontower in Zilker Park is officially lit, which also officially means the holidays are in full swing in the Capital City. The tree was supposed to be lit at 6 p.m. but wasn’t lit until 6:30 p.m., so the anticipation was building. But...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

2022 pecan season faces weather challenges

CEDAR CREEK, Texas -- If you love pecans, you're not alone. Texas is the country's third-highest pecan producer behind Georgia and New Mexico. Bastrop County's Berdoll Pecan Candy & Gift Company produces 600 thousand pounds every year. During the holiday season, they bake 400 pies a day. But they're also...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Still Austin Music Monday: Holy Wire and more perform at "Safer Together" benefitting SIMS

With a continued spike in overdose-related deaths across Travis Country, Red River Cultural District is once again partnering with Travis County DA Jose Garza's office and the SIMS Foundation to bring back the "Safer Together" benefit concert on Thursday, December 1st in order to help spread awareness about overdose death prevention along with Communities for Recovery.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Rally For All of Austin gathering held for Austin community

AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday, Nov. 27, Mayoral candidate Celia Israel hosted an event for special guests and the community to gather, before early voting for a runoff election begins. The rally started after 3 p.m. at the Pease Park Terrace & Cottage located at 1100 Kingsbury St, Austin,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock reopens road with low water crossing

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Round Rock police sent a warning about a low water crossing at 200 E Old Bowman Rd. According to a tweet, it was a dangerous are for drivers to cross. The low water crossing could damage vehicles and cause drivers to...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Lucy in Disguise set to close on Dec. 17

A costume shop on South Congress is closing its doors in December after 38 years in business. Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds announced on Facebook that the official closing date will be Saturday, Dec. 17. Until then, everything in the store will be 50% off. The store, which used to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin Utilities help customers prepare for winter weather

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. – or while supplies last. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 and Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 and Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Austin Water also shared tips to prepare pipes for freezing weather, including dripping faucets and knowing where the water main shutoff valve is.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

I-35 in Austin ranked third most congested roadway in Texas

Interstate 35, specifically from US Highway 290 North to Ben White Boulevard, was ranked the third most congested roadway in Texas, according to a study from Texas A&M University. Two years ago, it was ranked number one. I-35 also had the most severe truck freight congestion for the second year...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

AFD responds to S Austin structure fire

The Austin Fire Department responded to a structure fire in south Austin Monday morning. Crews arrived at 1006 Banister Lane just after 8 a.m. Around 20 minutes later, AFD tweeted that the fire was put out and crews were removing residual smoke. ALSO | US 183 reopens in Leander after...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

US 183 reopens in Leander after structure fire

US Highway 183 in Leander has reopened after a structure caught on fire Sunday morning. The Leander Police Department said at 7:33 a.m. the highway was closed in both directions between Sonny Drive and West South Street. The Leander Fire Department and partner agencies had multiple trucks in the 300...
LEANDER, TX
CBS Austin

Austin police search for bank robbery suspect

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery Monday afternoon at an IBC Bank. According to a press release, the bank robbery happened on November 28 at the IBC Bank located at 2817 E Cesar Chavez Street just after 1 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One injured in shooting in E Austin overnight

A person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after being shot in east Austin early Sunday morning. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 3701 N I-35 Service Road around 2:08 a.m. ALSO | One dead after vehicle hits tree in S Austin. The suspect...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Runoff Election: Qadri, Guerrero vying for Austin City Council District 9 seat

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters will head back to the polls this Thursday for early voting in the city's runoff election. Voters will choose the city's next mayor and three new city council members. The two front runners, Zohaib "Zo" Qadri and Linda Guerrero are still in the District 9 city council race fighting to the finish for a seat on the dais.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

James White's legacy lives on through the Broken Spoke

There is something special about the Broken Spoke. "This is a place that will feed your soul literally... There is no place in the whole wide world like this," says Stephanie Crow. She's worked there for forty-five years and is a friend of the White family, who own the legendary...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One dead after vehicle hits utility pole and business sign in S Austin

Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated it was a vehicle vs. tree collision. The Austin Police Department clarified that the vehicle hit a utility pole and business sign. One person is dead after a car collided with a utility pole and a business sign in south Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One arrested after pulling out a gun in Austin bar, APD says

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 26, after 4 in the afternoon APD got a call about a man pulling out his gun during an altercation. Police say the family and household disturbance call came from the Anderson Pub, located on Anderson Mill Road and Spicewood Parkway. Authorities also...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis County to vote on additional measures to reduce drug overdoses

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — As the year 2022 comes to an end, Travis County appears to be on the verge of reporting twice as many fatal drug overdoses than it recorded in 2021. And their medical examiner’s 2021 report shows that overdose deaths in which fentanyl was detected rose by 237%—from 35 in 2020 to 118 in 2021.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

