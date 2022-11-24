Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS Austin
Holiday spirit shines bright in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's iconic Moontower in Zilker Park is officially lit, which also officially means the holidays are in full swing in the Capital City. The tree was supposed to be lit at 6 p.m. but wasn’t lit until 6:30 p.m., so the anticipation was building. But...
CBS Austin
2022 pecan season faces weather challenges
CEDAR CREEK, Texas -- If you love pecans, you're not alone. Texas is the country's third-highest pecan producer behind Georgia and New Mexico. Bastrop County's Berdoll Pecan Candy & Gift Company produces 600 thousand pounds every year. During the holiday season, they bake 400 pies a day. But they're also...
CBS Austin
Still Austin Music Monday: Holy Wire and more perform at "Safer Together" benefitting SIMS
With a continued spike in overdose-related deaths across Travis Country, Red River Cultural District is once again partnering with Travis County DA Jose Garza's office and the SIMS Foundation to bring back the "Safer Together" benefit concert on Thursday, December 1st in order to help spread awareness about overdose death prevention along with Communities for Recovery.
CBS Austin
Rally For All of Austin gathering held for Austin community
AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday, Nov. 27, Mayoral candidate Celia Israel hosted an event for special guests and the community to gather, before early voting for a runoff election begins. The rally started after 3 p.m. at the Pease Park Terrace & Cottage located at 1100 Kingsbury St, Austin,...
CBS Austin
Round Rock reopens road with low water crossing
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Round Rock police sent a warning about a low water crossing at 200 E Old Bowman Rd. According to a tweet, it was a dangerous are for drivers to cross. The low water crossing could damage vehicles and cause drivers to...
CBS Austin
Lucy in Disguise set to close on Dec. 17
A costume shop on South Congress is closing its doors in December after 38 years in business. Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds announced on Facebook that the official closing date will be Saturday, Dec. 17. Until then, everything in the store will be 50% off. The store, which used to...
CBS Austin
Trail Conservancy brings Santa Clause to the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail
Now that Thanksgiving is over, it's time to get into the Christmas spirit and the Trail Conservancy is helping bring some holiday cheer with a special guest. Today, the Trail Conservancy (TTC) is bringing Santa Clause to the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail for the third year. This year,...
CBS Austin
City of Austin Utilities help customers prepare for winter weather
8 a.m. – 2 p.m. – or while supplies last. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 and Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 and Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Austin Water also shared tips to prepare pipes for freezing weather, including dripping faucets and knowing where the water main shutoff valve is.
CBS Austin
Locals come out to support small businesses on Small Business Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas — There’s no doubt about it, small businesses took one of the biggest hits at the onset of the pandemic. Many small businesses were forced to close their doors, and some are still trying to recover. Small Business Saturday is a way to help them out.
CBS Austin
I-35 in Austin ranked third most congested roadway in Texas
Interstate 35, specifically from US Highway 290 North to Ben White Boulevard, was ranked the third most congested roadway in Texas, according to a study from Texas A&M University. Two years ago, it was ranked number one. I-35 also had the most severe truck freight congestion for the second year...
CBS Austin
AFD responds to S Austin structure fire
The Austin Fire Department responded to a structure fire in south Austin Monday morning. Crews arrived at 1006 Banister Lane just after 8 a.m. Around 20 minutes later, AFD tweeted that the fire was put out and crews were removing residual smoke. ALSO | US 183 reopens in Leander after...
CBS Austin
US 183 reopens in Leander after structure fire
US Highway 183 in Leander has reopened after a structure caught on fire Sunday morning. The Leander Police Department said at 7:33 a.m. the highway was closed in both directions between Sonny Drive and West South Street. The Leander Fire Department and partner agencies had multiple trucks in the 300...
CBS Austin
Austin police search for bank robbery suspect
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery Monday afternoon at an IBC Bank. According to a press release, the bank robbery happened on November 28 at the IBC Bank located at 2817 E Cesar Chavez Street just after 1 p.m.
CBS Austin
One injured in shooting in E Austin overnight
A person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after being shot in east Austin early Sunday morning. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 3701 N I-35 Service Road around 2:08 a.m. ALSO | One dead after vehicle hits tree in S Austin. The suspect...
CBS Austin
Runoff Election: Qadri, Guerrero vying for Austin City Council District 9 seat
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters will head back to the polls this Thursday for early voting in the city's runoff election. Voters will choose the city's next mayor and three new city council members. The two front runners, Zohaib "Zo" Qadri and Linda Guerrero are still in the District 9 city council race fighting to the finish for a seat on the dais.
CBS Austin
James White's legacy lives on through the Broken Spoke
There is something special about the Broken Spoke. "This is a place that will feed your soul literally... There is no place in the whole wide world like this," says Stephanie Crow. She's worked there for forty-five years and is a friend of the White family, who own the legendary...
CBS Austin
One dead after vehicle hits utility pole and business sign in S Austin
Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated it was a vehicle vs. tree collision. The Austin Police Department clarified that the vehicle hit a utility pole and business sign. One person is dead after a car collided with a utility pole and a business sign in south Austin...
CBS Austin
One arrested after pulling out a gun in Austin bar, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 26, after 4 in the afternoon APD got a call about a man pulling out his gun during an altercation. Police say the family and household disturbance call came from the Anderson Pub, located on Anderson Mill Road and Spicewood Parkway. Authorities also...
CBS Austin
APD identifies man killed in shooting in East Austin, person of interest identified
AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after a shooting near the 8100 block of View Ridge Dr. in east Austin, according to Austin Police Department. Officers were alerted to the area after a call came in at around 1:39 a.m. reporting a shooting. When police arrived on scene,...
CBS Austin
Travis County to vote on additional measures to reduce drug overdoses
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — As the year 2022 comes to an end, Travis County appears to be on the verge of reporting twice as many fatal drug overdoses than it recorded in 2021. And their medical examiner’s 2021 report shows that overdose deaths in which fentanyl was detected rose by 237%—from 35 in 2020 to 118 in 2021.
