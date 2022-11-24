Read full article on original website
Hallelujah! Dolly Parton's Fun and Festive New Christmas Movie Musical Is Almost Here
Talk about an early Christmas gift! Dolly Parton is continuing her tradition of heartwarming holiday movies with a new movie coming to NBC in 2022. In 2021, she partnered with Netflix for Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, which featured 14 of her original songs, and in 2019, Hallmark Channel aired Christmas at Dollywood, which filmed on location at the country icon's Gatlinburg, Tenn. theme park.
What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in December 2022
Looking for something to stream this holiday season? Hulu has you covered with a hefty December lineup of original and network programming. Among the original titles to look out for are Darby and the Dead, Back in the Groove with Taye Diggs, and the film It’s a Wonderful Binge along with others. If you’re in the mood for a gory movie marathon, five Final Destination films will be available for your viewing pleasure. If that’s not quite your speed, try FX‘s Kindred, a new series based on Octavia E. Butler’s famed novel.
Watch Bella White Cover The Hell Out Of “Travelin’ Soldier”
Bella White has been putting out some stellar music recently, and today as I had some of her music videos playing in the background while I did house chores… and this beauty began to play. Originally written and recorded by Bruce Robison in the ’90s, “Travelin’ Soldier” is such...
18 Tweets That Prove "Wednesday" Is Worth The Watch If You Haven't Already Streamed It
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday is a whole mood.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Scores Highest Audience Tally in 5 Years
NBC and Peacock gobbled up TV audiences this Thanksgiving. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which aired live on NBC and was simulcast on Peacock on Thursday, November 22, scored the annual event’s highest tally of total viewers in five years, Nielsen’s figures show. According to Deadline, which...
25 Movies That Had Such Bad Endings That They Ruined The Entire Movie For People
Nothing will take you out of a perfectly good movie quicker than an ending that doesn't land.
