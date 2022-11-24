Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Nick Carter 'thankful' to spend time with family following his brother Aaron's death
Nick Carter is "thankful" to be able to spend time with family following the death of his younger brother Aaron. The pop star was found dead earlier this month at the age of 34 and now Backstreet Boys singer Nick, 42, - who was on tour with the boy band at the time of the tragedy - has sent his well wishes to his 2.2m social media followers upon the Thanksgiving holiday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mariah Carey wants her kids to have 'everything' after her own 'messed up' childhood
Mariah Carey wants her kids to have "everything" after her own "messed up" childhood. The 52-year-old pop star - whose track 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' has gone on to become the best-selling Christmas single by a female artist since its 1994 release - is mother to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon and explained that the festive time of year just makes her "happy" after enduring such a life "transformation."
Watch Bella White Cover The Hell Out Of “Travelin’ Soldier”
Bella White has been putting out some stellar music recently, and today as I had some of her music videos playing in the background while I did house chores… and this beauty began to play. Originally written and recorded by Bruce Robison in the ’90s, “Travelin’ Soldier” is such...
