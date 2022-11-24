Read full article on original website
Related
Gwendoline Christie Just Admitted That Her "Wednesday" Character, Larissa Weems, Was The First Time She Felt "Beautiful On Screen," And It Kind Of Broke My Heart
"It was an opportunity to create that and to inhabit that sort of impenetrable, imperious character with that classic idea of femininity."
Watch Bella White Cover The Hell Out Of “Travelin’ Soldier”
Bella White has been putting out some stellar music recently, and today as I had some of her music videos playing in the background while I did house chores… and this beauty began to play. Originally written and recorded by Bruce Robison in the ’90s, “Travelin’ Soldier” is such...
Inside Nova
Jennifer Grey teases 'a few' returning characters for Dirty Dancing sequel
Jennifer Grey has teased "a few other characters" will be returning for the 'Dirty Dancing' sequel. The 62-year-old actress will reprise her role as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in the long-awaited follow-up to the 1987 classic movie and she's revealed she won't be the only familiar face that audiences get to see.
18 Tweets That Prove "Wednesday" Is Worth The Watch If You Haven't Already Streamed It
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday is a whole mood.
25 Movies That Had Such Bad Endings That They Ruined The Entire Movie For People
Nothing will take you out of a perfectly good movie quicker than an ending that doesn't land.
Inside Nova
Crush on Tyra Banks and adrenaline junkie: 10 Zac Efron facts you didn't know
After rising to fame in the 'High School Musical' franchise, Zac Efron became an international household name with a varied and exciting career. From comedies to thrillers, the actor has proven over the years that he is more than just a Disney star. Despite this, some fans don't know everything...
Comments / 0