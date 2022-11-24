ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia

CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
17 Charming Small Towns in Virginia to Check Out

Virginia is rightly famed for its delightful small towns, a perfect blend of hospitality, history and happiness!. While some embrace the quaint charm of a small town, others have adopted an artsy outlook, meaning whatever you want from your small town trip, you’ll find it here!. From serene beaches...
PSC approves interim natural gas rates, tries to lessen sticker shock

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Public Service Commission is trying to lessen the sticker shock of rising natural gas rates for the winter months. The PSC announced Monday that it has approved what the commission describes as “much lower interim purchased gas cost rates” for the two largest natural gas utilities, Mountaineer Gas and Hope Gas.
Windy weather ahead for West Virginia on Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Temperatures will climb to above-average highs over the next couple of days, but what follows will have you making sure your holiday decorations are secured, especially inflatables. Temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster this week as we reach a high in...
2022 Christmas parades in West Virginia

(WOWK) — A list of 2022 Christmas parades in West Virginia. This is a living list for the Tri-State area, and the states of Ohio and Kentucky will soon be added. West Virginia Boone County Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Christmas ParadeDate: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022Time: Lineup – 5 p.m. | Parade – 6 p.m.Location: […]
Rain and gusty winds move into WV Sunday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a calm and clear day today, rain and windy conditions ramp up tomorrow. A few non-severe thunderstorms may also arise in the afternoon. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can...
DNR officer reflects on week one of buck season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Deer season appears to still be in recovery mode with the reported numbers of hunters down in comparison to pre-pandemic numbers. With one more week left of deer rifle hunting season left in West Virginia, early numbers from the state Division of Natural Resources show that between 250,000-300,000 hunters hit Mountain State woods during the first week. The reported numbers are considered just a bit below average with several factors attributing to the post-pandemic recovery.
DHHR Secretary says changes will be announced following million-dollar report

The secretary of West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources says an announcement is straight ahead about the structure of state government’s biggest agency. “We are working hard on these changes. We will have an announcement on Monday, probably a couple of announcements next week,” DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said during a briefing. “The key to any any real innovation is to get the right people in the right places.”
Holiday Wreck in Southern Part of West Virginia Leads to Three Individuals Killed, Two More Injured on I-79

WDTV reported over the holiday weekend on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning that was in the southern part of the state. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.
