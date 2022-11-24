Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Kanye West shares bizarre conspiracy theory suggesting celebrities are 'controlled'
Kanye West is convinced fellow celebrities haven't spoken out in his defence because they are "controlled" by secret masters. The rapper has given a baffling new interview in which he suggests his lack of star support throughout a series of controversies in recent months is down to a secret network which is in charge of celebrities - and he uses the recent case of Balenciaga's teddy bear advertising campaign - which featured children holding bondage-styled cuddly toy bags - as an example.
Gwendoline Christie Just Admitted That Her "Wednesday" Character, Larissa Weems, Was The First Time She Felt "Beautiful On Screen," And It Kind Of Broke My Heart
"It was an opportunity to create that and to inhabit that sort of impenetrable, imperious character with that classic idea of femininity."
Watch Bella White Cover The Hell Out Of “Travelin’ Soldier”
Bella White has been putting out some stellar music recently, and today as I had some of her music videos playing in the background while I did house chores… and this beauty began to play. Originally written and recorded by Bruce Robison in the ’90s, “Travelin’ Soldier” is such...
Mariah Carey wants her kids to have 'everything' after her own 'messed up' childhood
Mariah Carey wants her kids to have "everything" after her own "messed up" childhood. The 52-year-old pop star - whose track 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' has gone on to become the best-selling Christmas single by a female artist since its 1994 release - is mother to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon and explained that the festive time of year just makes her "happy" after enduring such a life "transformation."
18 Tweets That Prove "Wednesday" Is Worth The Watch If You Haven't Already Streamed It
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday is a whole mood.
‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Opens Up About Hosting, Ken Jennings & Social Media Reaction
Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik has been opening up about working on the iconic game show, including how she prepares and her surprise at how much social media attention the show receives. In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Call Me Kat star said that she is given...
