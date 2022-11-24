ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kanye West shares bizarre conspiracy theory suggesting celebrities are 'controlled'

Kanye West is convinced fellow celebrities haven't spoken out in his defence because they are "controlled" by secret masters. The rapper has given a baffling new interview in which he suggests his lack of star support throughout a series of controversies in recent months is down to a secret network which is in charge of celebrities - and he uses the recent case of Balenciaga's teddy bear advertising campaign - which featured children holding bondage-styled cuddly toy bags - as an example.
Watch Bella White Cover The Hell Out Of “Travelin’ Soldier”

Bella White has been putting out some stellar music recently, and today as I had some of her music videos playing in the background while I did house chores… and this beauty began to play. Originally written and recorded by Bruce Robison in the ’90s, “Travelin’ Soldier” is such...
Mariah Carey wants her kids to have 'everything' after her own 'messed up' childhood

Mariah Carey wants her kids to have "everything" after her own "messed up" childhood. The 52-year-old pop star - whose track 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' has gone on to become the best-selling Christmas single by a female artist since its 1994 release - is mother to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon and explained that the festive time of year just makes her "happy" after enduring such a life "transformation."

