Post Register

Utah to challenge decision overturning death row conviction

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's attorney general plans to file an appeal challenging a judge's decision to overturn a death penalty conviction three years after the state's Supreme Court ordered a new trial due to claims of prosecutorial misconduct. Douglas Stewart Carter, 67, has been on death row...
