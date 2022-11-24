Read full article on original website
Evansville Police K9 retires after 9 years of service
A K9 Officer with the Evansville Police Department has retired after nearly a decade of service to the community. The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association says that EPD K9 Bohdan officially retired last week after serving the Evansville community for the past nine years. According to SIPCA, K9 Bohdan had...
One person dead in Owensboro wood chipper accident, deputies say
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when an employee became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told this happened at the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro. A 46-year-old man was dead […]
Accused truck thief arrested after Evansville business owner fends him off, police say
An Evansville business owner was able to fend off a man who appeared to be trying to steal his truck on Sunday morning, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a business on Tippecanoe Drive around 8 a.m. Sunday for a holdup in progress. They say the victim, who owns the business, had called 911 to report someone trying to steal his vehicle.
Webster and Daviess counties randomly selected to undergo 2022 post-election audits
Two Kentucky counties in our area have been randomly selected to undergo post-election audits. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the random selection of 12 counties to undergo the audits on Monday, which include Webster County and Daviess County. Other Kentucky counties that were randomly selected for the post-election audits...
Evansville woman charged with rape and other charges set to stand trial
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman charged with rape other charges from a 2021 investigation is set to stand trial starting Monday. Heidi Carter was arrested last year after Evansville Police say they found a woman shackled and raped inside a home in the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue. Police also found a body […]
Missing Providence juvenile found
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State family tells us a teenage boy is back home after his disappearance. The family of 16-year old Graham Watson of Providence previously told us they hadn’t seen or heard from him since Tuesday. Watson’s mother told us he needed to come home so he can go to rehab. She […]
ISP: Evansville man arrested after overnight chase
An Evansville man faces several charges after an overnight chase Sunday. Indiana State Police say troopers spotted a vehicle going 96-mph in a 60-mph zone on State Road 66. Police say the driver, identified as 18-year-old Devin Dewig, refused to stop, reaching 102-mph near Sharon Road in Warrick County. ISP...
Gun drawn during fight in Evansville, deputies say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A domestic dispute ended with a man behind bars Sunday morning in Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive shortly before 6 o’clock Sunday morning. The caller told police she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend earlier that morning and […]
More information on shooting reported on Garfield Avenue
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – We’ve received more information on the shooting reported to have happened at the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police tell us the victim claimed to be shot when on Maple Street. Officers say the victim was shot twice, but they are expected to be ok. Officials say still no arrests have […]
Evansville homeowner finds shell casings overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A southside Evansville resident woke up to a distressing discovery Saturday morning, which ended with police getting involved. According to a media report, officers responded to the home along Rheinhardt Avenue for “found property”. The homeowner spoke with officers and showed them 9mm shell casings that were found in front of […]
Man found dead in burning truck in Christian County
A Crofton man was reportedly found dead in a truck that was on fire in Christian County Saturday night.
Troopers conduct holiday saturation patrol along US 41
INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties. ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say […]
Evansville felon gets 7-year prison sentence for possession of firearm
A convicted felon from Evansville has been sentenced to prison after being arrested with a gun back in 2020. Federal officials said Monday that 37-year-old Roy Durham Jr. was sentenced to 92 months, just over 7.5 years, in prison after the incident, which happened in June of 2020. Court documents...
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three cars happened on Saturday night in Evansville. Dispatch responded to a crash involving three cars at Northbound Highway 41 and Walnut Street. Dispatch says one of the people involved in the wreck hit their head and was checked out on scene. Officials...
Jury trial begins for Evansville woman linked to a 2021 murder and rape case
The jury trial for an Evansville woman begins today, stemming from a bizarre 2021 rape and murder investigation. Heidi Carter was accused of murder and other crimes after Evansville place say, she invited a man and woman to a home she shared with her then-boyfriend Carey Hammond, who was not home when the encounter began.
Woman “felt like she was a hostage” after domestic incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says on November 25, officers responded to the 100 block of South Weinbach Avenue in reference to a person with a gun. Police say the victim stated to dispatch her boyfriend, later identified as Deaunte Mcnary, had beat her up and was holding her hostage inside […]
Evansville's west side Azzip Pizza location closing for store improvements
The Azzip Pizza location on Pearl Drive in Evansville is temporarily closing for renovation. Officials with the restaurant say the Pearl Drive location will be closed from Nov. 28 through Dec. 8 while improvements to the store are made. The improvements include a larger dining area with new furniture, and...
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General Store
The Dollar General Store on State Road 662 Newburgh was ordered to be closed by the Warrick County Health Department. Photo by(Dollar General Website) "A statement from the Warrick County Health Department sent out Wednesday said that the Dollar General store #7577 at 10588 W. SR 662 in Newburgh was ordered to close temporarily. According to WCHD, the order was issued after the store was found to have "repeated violations, which constitute a danger to personals safety or have been found in violation to provisions of applicable ordinances."
MPD: Search warrant leads to drug find, several arrests
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people are facing charges after the Madisonville Police Department says a search warrant led them to finding a large amount of drugs. Authorities say they received information that 29-year-old Zackarius Franklin was on North Seminary Street. They say Franklin was wanted after running from Kentucky...
Burial plans made for Daviess County soldier killed in the Korean War
Plans have been made to bury a soldier from Daviess County, Kentucky, whose remains were recently identified. The remains of Army Pfc. Robert A. Wright will be buried at Saint Mary of the Woods Cemetery on Dec. 10, with graveside services performed by Cecil Funeral Home. Wright, a native of...
