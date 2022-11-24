ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside The Nets

Kyrie Irving' Shocking Answer For Best Shooter in the World

By Farbod Esnaashari
Inside The Nets
Inside The Nets
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kI2ru_0jMisbHL00

Kyrie's answer isn't who you think it would be.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Every year, you could easily vote for Steph Curry as the best shooter in the NBA, especially because he's the greatest shooter in league history. This season, however, there are a ton of fantastic shooters early on. Kyrie Irving believes the greatest shooter in the NBA is none other than the Nets' very own Yuta Watanabe.

"He's the best shooter in the world right now," Irving said of Watanabe. "Stats prove it right now. He's the best shooter in the best league in the world right now. We just want him to remain confident and shoot the opportunities that he gets out there. He makes the game a lot easier for us. We have guys that are willing to sacrifice their body night-to-night and you want to reward them, especially when they're shooting the ball well."

Percentage-wise, no one in the NBA is shooting the three-ball better than Yuta Watanabe. He's shooting an unreal 57.1%, but only on three attempts a game. An argument could be made for a player like Kevin Huerter - who is shooting 50% on seven attempts a game.

Whether you think the best shooter in the world is Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Huerter, or anyone else in the NBA, you have to give respect to Yuta Watanabe. Shooting 57.1% from three is nothing to scoff at, and there's a reason why no one else is doing it.

Related Articles

Report: Philadelphia 76ers to Revisit Kevin Durant Trade Talks

Jaylen Brown Calls Out Joe Tsai Amidst Kyrie Irving Suspension

Kevin Durant Reacts to Not Facing LeBron James Since 2018

Comments / 2

Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

LeBron James is a well-known Ohio State superfan. Naturally, the NBA superstar was not too pleased by the Buckeyes' performance in Saturday's home loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines. "Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!" James wrote on Twitter. LeBron certainly isn't wrong. Despite entering the game as eight-point favorites,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To The Embarrassing Sean Taylor Statue

The Washington Commanders' Sean Taylor "tribute" was unveiled on Sunday. To say it wasn't well-received would be an understatement. Essentially, the Commanders erected a mannequin to honor their former Pro Bowl safety, who was tragically killed 15 years ago today. They didn't even bother to match the logos on the uniform, with the figure wearing a Nike jersey and Reebok pants.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Celtics injuries: Horford out, Jaylen Brown questionable vs. Hornets

The Boston Celtics will have another chance to prove they can win shorthanded Monday night at TD Garden. Al Horford is listed as out for Boston's home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets due to low back stiffness, while Jaylen Brown is questionable due to neck stiffness, the team announced Monday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Wizards takeaways: Even without Tatum, C's offense is a juggernaut

No Jayson Tatum, no problem for the Boston Celtics in Sunday's showdown with the Washington Wizards. The C's erupted for 72 points in the first half and 113 through three quarters despite their MVP candidate being out with a left ankle sprain. They shot 55 percent from the field (44-for-80) and 47.1 percent from 3-point range (16-for-34) against the NBA's eighth-ranked defense, resulting in a 130-121 win.
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Nets

Inside The Nets

Brooklyn, NY
774
Followers
185
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Nets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Brooklyn Nets.

 https://www.si.com/nba/nets/

Comments / 0

Community Policy