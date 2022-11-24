Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Adele amazed after Shania Twain is spotted at her show
Adele was amazed to find out Shania Twain had come to see her Las Vegas show. The pop star is currently performing her 'Weekends With Adele' residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and she shared a picture which showed the 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer sitting in the audience over the weekend (26.11.22-27.11.22) - and Adele admitted she was glad she didn't spot her while she was on stage.
Inside Nova
She learned four instruments as a child! These ten actors have a hidden musical gift
With the amazing talent they show on screen, it's no surprised that plenty of actors have plenty of strings to their bow. These 10 screen stars have also revealed a secret musical gift, from multi-instrumentalists to indie rockers. Take a look... Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content...
Inside Nova
Catherine Ommanney: Prince Harry gave me the most passionate kiss of my life
Catherine Ommanney had the most "passionate kiss of [her] life" with Prince Harry. The 'Real Housewives of D.C' star, 51, "mucked about" with the 38-year-old royal - who is now married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and has children Archie, three and 17-month-old Lili with her - when he was 21 and ended up chatting with him "for ages".
Inside Nova
Jennifer Grey teases 'a few' returning characters for Dirty Dancing sequel
Jennifer Grey has teased "a few other characters" will be returning for the 'Dirty Dancing' sequel. The 62-year-old actress will reprise her role as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in the long-awaited follow-up to the 1987 classic movie and she's revealed she won't be the only familiar face that audiences get to see.
Inside Nova
Cardi B feels ‘so hopeless’ trying to comfort husband Offset over Takeoff’s death
Cardi B feels “so hopeless” trying to comfort her grieving husband Offset over the death of his cousin Takeoff. The 30-year-old singer, who has been married to Offset, 30, since 2017 told ‘The Neighbourhood Talk’ both their hearts have been “so heavy” since Migos musician Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed earlier this month at a bowling alley in Houston.
Inside Nova
Dynasty's Linda Evans: Being 80 won't stop me from doing anything
Linda Evans doesn't care about being 80 because life is "just an attitude". The actress - who is best known for playing the role of Krystle Carrington in the '80s soap opera 'Dynasty' - celebrated her milestone birthday last Friday (18.11.22) and explained that while society is "fixated" on youth, there is still a lot to discuss at her age because women are "at their best" when they age.
Inside Nova
Stephanie Beacham didn't meet 'The One' until she was 60
Stephanie Beacham didn't meet 'The One' until she was 60. The 75-year-old actress was initially married to John McEnery from 1973 until 1979 and has daughters Phoebe, 47, and Chloe, 45, with him but met doctor-and-musician Bernie Greenwood almost 15 years ago and fell in love with "no compromise" after exchanging emails.
