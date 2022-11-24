Read full article on original website
Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel & Finn’s 18th Birthday With Rare Throwback Photos: ‘Love You’
The Ticket to Paradise star Julia Roberts, 55, officially has two young adult kids, as her twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel, turned 18 on Nov. 28. “18 Love you,” the brunette beauty captioned the throwback snapshot of her two babies. In the family photo, Julia was pictured holding one of the kids up and gasping in astonishment. She wore a sleeveless dress and had her brunette locks tied up in an effortless, yet chic, updo.
