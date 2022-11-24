Read full article on original website
H.S. Basketball: Royals front and center at Coaches vs. Cancer event
SCRANTON – Five days before they play their first game of the upcoming season and more than eight months since they were the last Distri
NJ sports round-up: Nevada, Colo-NESCO drop season openers in girls basketball
The Nevada and Colo-NESCO girls basketball teams both ended up on the short end of the stick in their season openers and the Nevada girls wrestling team crowned four champions at the Nevada Scramble. The Nevada girls basketball team couldn't shake a poor second quarter in a 51-37 loss at Boone Nov. 22. ...
Sports on TV for Tuesday, November 29
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Maryland at Louisville. ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Penn St. at Clemson. ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Syracuse at Illinois. 8:30 p.m. FS1 — Baylor at Marquette. 9 p.m. ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Georgia Tech at...
High School Basketball: Conley holds off Hunt for first win
D.H. Conley’s boys’ basketball team came into this week’s action in search of its first win of the season after a pair of two-point losses. Hosting Hunt on Monday night, the Vikings appeared on the verge of another narrow defeat after squandering a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Trailing in the final minute, Conley closed on a 7-2 run to secure a 50-47 victory to move to 1-2 on...
DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Kalamazoo at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m. Kansas City at Iowa, 8:05 p.m. Thursday’s Games. Kalamazoo...
Hailey’s Notebook: What stood out re-watching Commanders’ Week 12 win vs. Falcons
Notebook: Who and what stood out re-watching Commanders-Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. That said, he does follow Washington on a day-to-day basis, meaning he can (hopefully) pass along helpful observations after re-watching each of the franchise’s games. So, here’s what stood out to him from the Week 12 win over the Falcons:
Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup...
Titans need to tweak offense to ease load on Henry, defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans must work through some offensive issues to relieve the pressure on both two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry and one of the league’s stingiest defenses. A team that has been one of the NFL’s best under coach Mike Vrabel scoring touchdowns...
Monday’s Transactions, Writethru
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Mike McCarthy bullpen coach, Marcus Jensen quality control coach, Mike Aldrete first base coach, Eric Martins third base coach, Darren Bush bench coach, Brad LaRosa and Elliot Diehl assistant athletic trainers. SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Dave Cameron senior director, player procurement, Patrick Hafner manager, major...
