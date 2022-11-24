Read full article on original website
Video: Back to the Basics - Episode 2 - Finding the Fun in Riding Again
As a current Pinkbike presenter, and also a mountain bike industry member for 11 years, I’ve followed many different avenues of the sport since I began biking in 2011. Back then, I lived in Colorado where cross-country riding was booming, enduro racing was just becoming a thing and I remember being covered in bruises from hurling myself down the Rocky Mountain singletrack. Since those days, I migrated north and wiggled my way into the bike industry, working at a shop in Whistler for 8 years before eventually finding my way here, to Pinkbike.
Video: Follow the Canyon CLLCTV FMD Team Through 2022 in 'How We Roll' - Episode 1
Say hello to the next biggest mountain bike video series; How We Roll. Bringing a new perspective to the world of the FMD race team for all the behind-the-scenes and drama. The series has been created to be enjoyed by those both in and outside of the sport, so take a seat and watch what downhill is all about with some of the wildest stories from the 2022 season.
Video: No Holds Barred in Crankworx UNCUT
Growing up in Ontario, every summer I would rely on the onslaught of Crankworx Whistler videos to get me fired up on mountain biking, and get a peek into the events of the unarguably cooler side of the country. Crankworx videos from the IFHT boys and Calvin Huth, and even throwback segments from The Collective and New World Disorder films all had a huge influence on me. That being said, since moving out west (4 years ago now), it seems like there's been a sharp decline in both the frequency and quality of videos to come out of this event. I wanted to do something about that.
Jakob Jewett Parts Ways with the Canyon CLLCTV
After joining the Canyon CLLCTV in 2020 Jakob Jewett has announced he will be leaving the team ahead of the 2023 season. The young Canadian rider joined the main Canyon team in 2020 as a Junior and secured multiple top-ten finishes before shifting up to Elite this year. Jakob's 2022 season saw some top-ten finished in the downhill events at Crankworx Whistler as well as breaking inside the top 30 at the Snowshoe World Cup and coming 33rd for World Champs in Les Gets. In his social media post Jakob does say he has a new opportunity for next season although we will have to wait to find out what this may be.
Race Report: Ultimate Urban Enduro Guanajuato 2022
On November 12, 2022, the world's first 100% Urban Enduro race was held in Guanajuato. This race combined the intensity of Urban Downhill with a classical Enduro format resulting in a 16 km circuit with 4 Stages in the magical World´s Heritage City of Guanajuato in the heart of México. The race gathered 25 international top riders and 56 amateurs. Riders from 8 different countries with big names like Killian Bron (FRA), Mark Mathews (CAN), Bernardo Cruz (BR), Ingrid Larouche (CAN), Ricardo Peredo (MEX), Cody Wilkins (USA), Ray Fournier (MEX), Camilo Sánchez (COL), Pedro Ferreria (CL) and Juan Fernando Muñóz (COL), and Season 2 Pinkbike Academy participants Israel Carrillo (MEX) and Cody Johnson (USA)
Podcast: Alex Preasant Talks Wrenching for Yeti & Travelling Around the Globe
In this episode, I was lucky to be sit down in the studio with by Alex Presant. We chatted about his new gig at Yeti, travelling around the globe and just a bunch of other general crap. I hope you enjoy. Thanks to our sponsors:. Trek- Trek have been making...
Movies For Your Monday
Peter Kaiser - Solitary: Direction, riding, filming, editing, colour, and sound by Peter Kaiser. Line Choice - Women In The Mountain Bike Industry Choose The Trail Less Traveled: Every rider sees the trail differently. Some riders look for the gaps, some for brake points, and others for corners to slap. The most creative riders find lines that others don’t even consider. Choosing your line on the trail parallels life in many ways. Follow along as Danica Fife, Alicia Leggett, Hannah Bergemann, Linnea Rooke, and Keely Shannon tell their stories of finding their place in the bike industry. From the struggle of leaving the safer career option, mental health challenges, sexism, and being brushed off in the workplace, each woman’s path can inspire those who want to pursue their passion. Each story demonstrates how the individual navigated their way in the bike industry to create less traditional roles. On September 30, 2022, Alicia crashed while riding. Suffering from a traumatic brain injury, she is currently recovering at a brain rehab center in Colorado. To support Alicia on her road to recovery, visit her GoFundMe page via the link.
