Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 3, 2022. It has since been updated. Michael Bublé got emotional and was blown away after watching his 8-year-old son play his song, "I'll Never Not Love You," on the piano. The Canadian singer uploaded a video of his son playing the song and added that he couldn't be prouder of him. "More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body!" he captioned the Instagram video. It was particularly emotional for Bublé because his son was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a type of liver cancer, back in 2016 when he was just a toddler. Bublé revealed that his son had worked on the song while he was away. "Noah surprised me after I was away on tour. He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy," he said. Noah has been in remission since 2017.

