Gisele Bündchen Shows Support After Ex Tom Brady Pays Tribute to His Son Jack Following Divorce

Watch: Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split. Gisele Bündchen is showing some family love. After her ex-husband Tom Brady shared a photo of his son Jack on Instagram, the supermodel expressed subtle support for her stepson. In the Nov. 23 snap, captioned "My Inspiration," the NFL star is seen watching the 15-year-old—who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan—showing off his skills on a football field. In the comments, Gisele sweetly dropped a red heart emoji.
David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’

David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
Travis Barker makes his debut on Penelope’s TikTok and leaves her in stitches

Travis Barker has finally made his debut on stepdaughter Penelope Disick’s TikTok and fans are loving it. The fun–loving father has not only left the 10-year-old in stitches but the rest of her 4.7 million followers too. Penelope has been regularly posting on her TikTok profile that she...
Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Continue To Cause Romance Rumours

Looks like Friendsgiving is for rumoured lovers too. Who is Emily Ratajkowski thankful for this year, you ask? It seems to be Pete Davidson. Amid rumours that the two have been spending time together, cameras caught them at enjoying a Friendsgiving dinner earlier this week, celebrating the heartwarming holiday in each other’s company.
Catherine Zeta Jones Is in 'Thankful Mode' as She Shares Rare Family Photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones took a moment out of her hectic schedule to express her gratitude. The actress shared a rare family photo with her husband, Michael Douglas, along with their children, 19-year-old, Carys, and 22-year-old son, Dylan. “Happy Thanksgiving to Americans near and far," the star, who hails from the UK,...
Michael Bublé fights back tears as his son plays his song on piano

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 3, 2022. It has since been updated. Michael Bublé got emotional and was blown away after watching his 8-year-old son play his song, "I'll Never Not Love You," on the piano. The Canadian singer uploaded a video of his son playing the song and added that he couldn't be prouder of him. "More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body!" he captioned the Instagram video. It was particularly emotional for Bublé because his son was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a type of liver cancer, back in 2016 when he was just a toddler. Bublé revealed that his son had worked on the song while he was away. "Noah surprised me after I was away on tour. He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy," he said. Noah has been in remission since 2017.
Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Posts Sweet Thanksgiving Tribute To Stepmom Kourtney

Landon Barker proved once again that he has a great relationship with his stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian. The son of Travis Barker, who married Kourtney in April of this year, took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Nov. 25 to share a sweet tribute to the reality star in honor of Thanksgiving. Alongside a fabulous photo of himself, Travis, Kourtney and two of her kids: daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7, Landon tagged Kourt and wrote, “I’m so thankful for you and I love you guys!”
