From throwing insults to talking about a reunion, here's everything One Direction members have said since their hiatus
From Liam Payne's shady comments to Harry Styles' talks of a reunion, here's everything the bandmates have been saying since they parted ways.
Gisele Bündchen Shows Support After Ex Tom Brady Pays Tribute to His Son Jack Following Divorce
Watch: Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split. Gisele Bündchen is showing some family love. After her ex-husband Tom Brady shared a photo of his son Jack on Instagram, the supermodel expressed subtle support for her stepson. In the Nov. 23 snap, captioned "My Inspiration," the NFL star is seen watching the 15-year-old—who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan—showing off his skills on a football field. In the comments, Gisele sweetly dropped a red heart emoji.
See Jana Kramer and Ex Mike Caussin Reunite at Son's 4th Birthday Party
Watch: Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Cheated With More Than 13 Women. Figuring out how to co-parent after a divorce can sometimes feel like a tangled web. But Jana Kramer and her ex Mike Caussin came together for their son Jace's birthday. The One Tree Hill alum shared a series...
How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrated Their First Thanksgiving as a Married Couple
Together with their kids and other family members, Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck celebrated their first major holiday as a married couple. J.Lo shared Instagram photos of themselves with their loved ones Nov. 26, two days after Thanksgiving. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday #ThisIsMeNow #PhotoDump #Family," she captioned her...
Princess Anne’s wedding to Mark Phillips sparked Queen’s hilarious prediction about their future kids
The Queen reportedly showcased her sense of humor after Princess Anne's wedding to Mark Phillips with a remark about what their kids could be like...
Princess Margaret's lookalike granddaughter twins in outfit inspired by late grandmother
Princess Margaret's granddaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones appears to have inherited her grandmother's looks and flare for style
NME
David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’
David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
realitytitbit.com
Travis Barker makes his debut on Penelope’s TikTok and leaves her in stitches
Travis Barker has finally made his debut on stepdaughter Penelope Disick’s TikTok and fans are loving it. The fun–loving father has not only left the 10-year-old in stitches but the rest of her 4.7 million followers too. Penelope has been regularly posting on her TikTok profile that she...
Elle
Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gave a Subtle, Sneaky Look Into Their Life Together
Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship very private, but they occasionally offer a small glimpse into...
Ashley Graham celebrates first Thanksgiving as a mom of three as she shares sweet post of her sons and gives insight into festivities
Ashley Graham marked her first Thanksgiving as a mom of three on Thursday as she shared an adorable photo of her young sons. The model, 35, who shares Isaac, two and twins Malachi and Roman, 10 months with husband Justin Ervin, posted a cute photo of her children in their playroom.
Irina Shayk Shares Rare Insight Into How She and Bradley Cooper Are Raising Daughter Lea
Watch: Are Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Back Together?. There's no playbook when it comes to parenting. But Irina Shayk is giving fans a glimpse into how she and Bradley Cooper are raising daughter Lea. "You know, we don't have a nanny, so sometimes [when my friends suggest] dinner or...
Gwendoline Christie Just Admitted That Her "Wednesday" Character, Larissa Weems, Was The First Time She Felt "Beautiful On Screen," And It Kind Of Broke My Heart
"It was an opportunity to create that and to inhabit that sort of impenetrable, imperious character with that classic idea of femininity."
Hailey Bieber Shows Her Ovarian Cyst “the Size of an Apple”
Hailey Bieber is sharing a painful health update on social media. The Rhode Beauty founder detailed a recent health challenge alongside an image posted Nov. 28 to her Instagram Stories. Hailey is...
hotnewhiphop.com
Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Continue To Cause Romance Rumours
Looks like Friendsgiving is for rumoured lovers too. Who is Emily Ratajkowski thankful for this year, you ask? It seems to be Pete Davidson. Amid rumours that the two have been spending time together, cameras caught them at enjoying a Friendsgiving dinner earlier this week, celebrating the heartwarming holiday in each other’s company.
Catherine Zeta Jones Is in 'Thankful Mode' as She Shares Rare Family Photo
Catherine Zeta-Jones took a moment out of her hectic schedule to express her gratitude. The actress shared a rare family photo with her husband, Michael Douglas, along with their children, 19-year-old, Carys, and 22-year-old son, Dylan. “Happy Thanksgiving to Americans near and far," the star, who hails from the UK,...
Upworthy
Michael Bublé fights back tears as his son plays his song on piano
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 3, 2022. It has since been updated. Michael Bublé got emotional and was blown away after watching his 8-year-old son play his song, "I'll Never Not Love You," on the piano. The Canadian singer uploaded a video of his son playing the song and added that he couldn't be prouder of him. "More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body!" he captioned the Instagram video. It was particularly emotional for Bublé because his son was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a type of liver cancer, back in 2016 when he was just a toddler. Bublé revealed that his son had worked on the song while he was away. "Noah surprised me after I was away on tour. He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy," he said. Noah has been in remission since 2017.
Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Posts Sweet Thanksgiving Tribute To Stepmom Kourtney
Landon Barker proved once again that he has a great relationship with his stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian. The son of Travis Barker, who married Kourtney in April of this year, took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Nov. 25 to share a sweet tribute to the reality star in honor of Thanksgiving. Alongside a fabulous photo of himself, Travis, Kourtney and two of her kids: daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7, Landon tagged Kourt and wrote, “I’m so thankful for you and I love you guys!”
Heather Rae El Moussa on "Ups & Downs" of Co-Parenting With Christina
Heather Rae El Moussa is speaking out about where she stands with husband Tarek El Moussa's ex Christina Haack. The Selling Sunset star discussed her co-parenting relationship with the Christina...
Billie Eilish Speaks Out on Relationship With Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish is ready to talk about her new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford—and it seems like he's everything she wanted. The "Bad Guy" singer got candid on her relationship with...
Get All of the Details About Scarlett Johansson’s First Major TV Role
Scarlett Johansson is going streaming. The actress will star in the upcoming Prime Video series Just Cause, according to Deadline. Based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name, the...
