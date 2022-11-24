Dansby Swanson has reportedly priced himself out of Atlanta Braves market

The Atlanta Braves would like to retain All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson during MLB free agency. He’s coming off a career-best season, is still only 28 years old and fits into their long-term plans.

Unfortunately for Atlanta, the market for Swanson’s services seems to be vast with numerous contending teams and rebuilding squads interested in the former Arizona Diamondbacks first-round pick.

According to this note from The Athletic’s David O’Brien ( h/t MLB.com ), there’s a belief that Swanson has priced himself out of the Braves’ market.

“I think they’re going to wait to see what the market [is], if he comes back to where they’re comfortable paying him, but I don’t think Dansby’s going to. I think his market’s a lot bigger than Freddie’s was …. He probably priced himself out of Atlanta with the season he had.” Report on Dansby Swanson’s MLB free agent market

This would be similar to the situation Atlanta found itself in with then-free agent Freddie Freeman last offseason before he ultimately landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers . Atlanta has a price point. It is not going to go over that price point. If the market dictates it, Swanson will likely be calling another city home next season.

Atlanta Braves have internal options should Dansby Swanson depart in free agency

O’Brien points to Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia as internal options at shortstop for the Braves should Swanson leave for another team.

Grissom was a top-10 prospect of the Braves back in 2021 before making his MLB debut this past season. He hit a solid .291 with five homers, 18 RBI and a .792 OPS in 41 games as a rookie.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Arcia hit .244 with nine homers and 30 RBI in his first full season with Atlanta. Swanson is likely looking at a seven-year deal topping $150 million on the open market.

Teams interested in Dansby Swanson in MLB free agency

Both the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants have been linked to shortstops in a big way. The same thing can be said about the Los Angeles Dodgers depending on the status of fellow free agent Trea Turner .

Shortstop is the top position in MLB free agency this fall and winter with the likes of Carlos Correa (Minnesota Twins), Xander Bogaerts (Boston Red Sox) and Turner (Dodgers) joining Swanson on the open market. Minnesota and Boston could also get in on Swanson should they lose their current in-house free agents.

Dansby Swanson stats (2022): .277 average, 25 HR, 96 RBI, 18 SB, .776 OPS

Just now hitting his prime, Swanson would be an ideal candidate for both contending and non-contending teams. Hence, why there’s a chance that he has priced himself out of the Braves’ market.

