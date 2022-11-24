ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crescentcitysports.com

Bulldogs leave undefeated after Alabama MTE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Louisiana Tech got points from all 12 Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon inside the Pete Hanna Center, crushing UT Southern by a final score of 91-47 to go a perfect 3-0 in the multi-team event. LA Tech (5-2) picked up the victory in much the same way...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham City Council to vote on paying $1 million a year to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday is expected to approve Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to allocate $1 million annually to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years. The proposal was unanimously approved by the council’s budget and finance committee on November 14 and is on the council’s agenda for tomorrow’s meeting.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Business Happenings - December 2022

Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and give pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Alabama Goods expanding to Hoover

Alabama Goods, a store in Homewood and Huntsville that sells Alabama-made goods, gifts, food and more, has signed leases to expand its operations in Homewood and open a new store in Hoover. Beth Staula, co-owner along with Sherry Hartley, said the new Hoover shop, to be located in Stadium Trace...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Crumbl Cookies expanding with two Birmingham-area locations

Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened their first Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Vestavia Hills last year. Now, the duo have expanded the gourmet cookie chain to two new locations in the metro area. Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened a second Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Alabaster on Nov....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Mercedes-Benz Marathon announces final race in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from officials with Mercedes-Benz Marathon:. Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events, presented by Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), announces its final race weekend to take place in Birmingham Feb. 10-12, 2023. The 21-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has attracted more than 200,000 runners, has helped local charities raise in excess of $5 million dollars and provided more than $60 million in direct economic impact for the Greater Birmingham region. Comprised of a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, The Bell Center Children’s Run, Regions Superhero 5K and Kids Marathon presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, each race will still start and finish at Birmingham’s Linn Park, where more than 10,000 runners are expected to participate. Founded in 2001, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events benefits The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs along with other local charities.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tree Talk: How old is ‘old’?

By Jean Cox, VP of Friends of Pinchgut Creek Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Trussville’s historic streets are lined with old Oak trees, most of which are Water Oaks. When the Cahaba Housing Project was built, the yards and roadsides were all planted with Water Oak seedlings. The species was more than likely selected because they are […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Where to shop Museum Store Sunday in Alabama

It’s almost time for Museum Store Sunday, an annual shopping day showcasing the unique items at museum stores. In 2017, the Museum Store Association founded the event to encourage patrons to support museums and cultural institutions. Held the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Museum Store Sunday invites the public to shop locally to help support the arts and drive revenue directly to cultural institutions.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

5 reasons Alabama School of Fine Arts is a great choice for your 6-10 grader—apply now

Parents and students—if you’re looking for a challenging, yet supportive school environment with a diverse community, Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA) needs to be on your radar. ASFA encourages students to discover and fulfill their individual creative abilities with specialty-focused education. Keep reading for five reasons to consider ASFA for your 7-11 grader.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 restaurants serving delicious fall salads in Birmingham

Overstuffed on Thanksgiving stuffing and need something fresh and light after all those carbs? We’ve rounded up the best fresh fall salads in Birmingham that will satisfy your craving. Keep reading to find out which restaurants made the list. 1. Real & Rosemary. Real & Rosemary is the place...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Central Alabama, Jefferson County to expect potentially severe weather Tuesday night

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has announced that tomorrow night, Tuesday, Nov. 29, through early Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, Central Alabama will be under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather. Storms are in the forecast to target our area during the evening and overnight […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy