3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Pinson Valley basketball team staying focused as season rolls along
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor PINSON — The Pinson Valley boys basketball team is on a roll. Already 7-0 at a point in the season when many teams are just getting their seasons started, the Indians are focused on some unfinished business last season after bowing out of the AHSAA 6A Basketball Tournament in the […]
Pinson Valley wins Thanksgiving tournament championship, remains undefeated
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor FAIRFIELD — Pinson Valley ran through the competition, winning four games in three days, to capture the Heritage Thanksgiving Tournament at Fairfield High School. The Indians improved to 7-0 on the season as they look to improve on a 2021-22 campaign in which they reached the Sweet 16 of the […]
Look: Cole Gamble leads Mountain Brook over Muscle Shoals in AHSAA 6A football semifinals
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. - Cole Gamble rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mountain Brook to a 28-7 victory over Muscle Shoals in the semifinals of the Class 6A Alabama high school football playoffs on Friday night. AHSAA FOOTBALL BRACKETS | ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCORESMountain ...
crescentcitysports.com
Bulldogs leave undefeated after Alabama MTE
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Louisiana Tech got points from all 12 Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon inside the Pete Hanna Center, crushing UT Southern by a final score of 91-47 to go a perfect 3-0 in the multi-team event. LA Tech (5-2) picked up the victory in much the same way...
HTHS sophomore founds ‘Huskies with Hearts’ Kindness Club
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor TRUSSVILLE – Hewitt-Trussville High School has had its share of ups and downs, especially in the last year, but one HTHS sophomore was already one step ahead with plans to implement positive changes within the student body, as well as the community as a whole. Stella Shipman entered the high […]
Birmingham beats Garfield 49-13, claims third straight LA City Section Open Division football championship
Naiim Morgan rushes for four touchdowns in the win
Obituary: Mary Allison Quick (March 27, 1933 ~ November 23, 2022)
Mary Allison (McGill) Quick passed away on November 23, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama. Mary Allison is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerry L. Quick Jr. of Irondale, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her father, William H. McGill, mother, Billie Mildred (Hall) McGill, and son James Albert Snipes III. Mary Allison was […]
wvtm13.com
Retired first grade teacher shares letter she wrote to Carnell Williams nearly 23 years ago
We never know the places we will go. When we were young and hungry and dreamy, the sky was the limit. In the spring of 2000, an Etowah High School senior named Carnell Williams had just won a state title, and he was going places. Yet, he still had time...
Birmingham City Council to vote on paying $1 million a year to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday is expected to approve Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to allocate $1 million annually to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years. The proposal was unanimously approved by the council’s budget and finance committee on November 14 and is on the council’s agenda for tomorrow’s meeting.
hooversun.com
Business Happenings - December 2022
Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and give pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747.
Police chief punched at Alabama high school football game after player claims coach used racial slur
Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton said he will pursue criminal charges against a man he said punched him in the face following a Friday night football game in Centre. Clifton, 51 and a 30-year law enforcement veteran, said the ordeal took place at the end of 4A semifinal matchup between Oneonta and Cherokee County High Schools.
hooversun.com
Alabama Goods expanding to Hoover
Alabama Goods, a store in Homewood and Huntsville that sells Alabama-made goods, gifts, food and more, has signed leases to expand its operations in Homewood and open a new store in Hoover. Beth Staula, co-owner along with Sherry Hartley, said the new Hoover shop, to be located in Stadium Trace...
Crumbl Cookies expanding with two Birmingham-area locations
Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened their first Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Vestavia Hills last year. Now, the duo have expanded the gourmet cookie chain to two new locations in the metro area. Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened a second Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Alabaster on Nov....
wbrc.com
Mercedes-Benz Marathon announces final race in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from officials with Mercedes-Benz Marathon:. Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events, presented by Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), announces its final race weekend to take place in Birmingham Feb. 10-12, 2023. The 21-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has attracted more than 200,000 runners, has helped local charities raise in excess of $5 million dollars and provided more than $60 million in direct economic impact for the Greater Birmingham region. Comprised of a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, The Bell Center Children’s Run, Regions Superhero 5K and Kids Marathon presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, each race will still start and finish at Birmingham’s Linn Park, where more than 10,000 runners are expected to participate. Founded in 2001, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events benefits The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs along with other local charities.
Tree Talk: How old is ‘old’?
By Jean Cox, VP of Friends of Pinchgut Creek Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Trussville’s historic streets are lined with old Oak trees, most of which are Water Oaks. When the Cahaba Housing Project was built, the yards and roadsides were all planted with Water Oak seedlings. The species was more than likely selected because they are […]
Where to shop Museum Store Sunday in Alabama
It’s almost time for Museum Store Sunday, an annual shopping day showcasing the unique items at museum stores. In 2017, the Museum Store Association founded the event to encourage patrons to support museums and cultural institutions. Held the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Museum Store Sunday invites the public to shop locally to help support the arts and drive revenue directly to cultural institutions.
Bham Now
5 reasons Alabama School of Fine Arts is a great choice for your 6-10 grader—apply now
Parents and students—if you’re looking for a challenging, yet supportive school environment with a diverse community, Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA) needs to be on your radar. ASFA encourages students to discover and fulfill their individual creative abilities with specialty-focused education. Keep reading for five reasons to consider ASFA for your 7-11 grader.
Bham Now
7 restaurants serving delicious fall salads in Birmingham
Overstuffed on Thanksgiving stuffing and need something fresh and light after all those carbs? We’ve rounded up the best fresh fall salads in Birmingham that will satisfy your craving. Keep reading to find out which restaurants made the list. 1. Real & Rosemary. Real & Rosemary is the place...
Central Alabama, Jefferson County to expect potentially severe weather Tuesday night
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has announced that tomorrow night, Tuesday, Nov. 29, through early Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, Central Alabama will be under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather. Storms are in the forecast to target our area during the evening and overnight […]
Hanceville man hit by train, succumbs to injuries
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – A Hanceville man was hit by a train at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the Mulberry Fork Black Warrior River Bridge in Garden City. Tommy Amaro, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
