Dodge County, WI

21-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash

By Julia Marshall
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 4 days ago
A 21-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on County Highway C near US Highway 151. At that time, a Dodge County deputy attempted to stop a speeding car.

By the time the deputy had turned around to go after the vehicle, it had sped away. However, the sheriff's office said the deputy came upon the car about a minute later and found it had crashed into a tree adjacent to the road.

Deputies with the sheriff's office had to manually extract the driver from the vehicle and begin life-saving efforts. However, the driver died from his injuries on the scene.

The driver has been identified as a 21-year-old man from Fond Du Lac, but his name was not released.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is now investigating the incident.

