Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland opens for third season at Appalachian Fairgrounds
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland has opened for its third season at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. The general manager said it takes 6-7 weeks to put up all these lights you see on display. “We have people come through the ticket booth that say this is the second...
Bristol Christmas tree lighting set for Monday
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — An annual Christmas season tradition will return to downtown Bristol Monday night. The Christmas tree lighting event is set for 6-7 p.m. outside of The Bristol Hotel. Before the lighting, guests can enjoy music and cookie decorating inside the hotel. Hot cocoa will also be...
Bristol holds annual Christmas tree lighting
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol held its annual Christmas tree lighting in downtown Bristol on Monday. The event kicked off at 7:00 p.m. Monday with festivities which included music, cookie decorating, hot cocoa, and of course, the lighting of the Christmas Tree. News 5's Kristen Quon was the emcee...
Planning underway for 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Preparations are now underway for the 2023 Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion music festival. The event is slated to take place September 8-10 in historic downtown Bristol. While those plans are in talks, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum is expected to attend a Bristol,...
Town of Jonesborough hosts "Christmas in Olde Jonesborough"
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jonesborough is kicking off Christmas with its' Christmas in Olde Jonesborough event. The yearly event includes free popcorn, hot chocolate, face painting and more. Several business were open with discounted prices. Kids and adults were dressed in their favorite Christmas attire. Organizers say the event...
Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Memorial held for 18th year
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearly memorial was held for Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Sunday. He was shot and killed in the line of duty on November 27, 2004 while responding to a domestic call. I think that it’s very important because it's a renewed reminder to how...
Town hosts How the Grinch Stole Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Town of Jonesborough hosted How the Grinch Stole Jonesborough Saturday. The event included several storytelling sessions at the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum. Those attending got to meet the Grinch at the Christmas Taylor House. Kids and adults dressed in their favorite...
Town of Marion, Virginia hosts Small Business Saturday
MARION, V.a (WCYB) — Marion, Virginia among towns across the country hosted Small Business Saturday. Marion has partnered with American Express for years to celebrate shopping small. Signs were posted along several businesses to encourage buying local. Some places have extended hours as people shop for the holidays. Owners...
Washington County, Tenn. commissioners reject cryptocurrency mine settlement
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Washington County, Tennessee commissioners rejected a proposed settlement Monday with cryptocurrency mine operator Red Dog Technologies and the mine’s landlord BrightRidge. However, that may not be the final word. The room erupted in applause at the emotional meeting after commissioners voted to reject the...
One dead after fire consumes home in Fall Branch
FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person is dead following a house fire in Fall Branch, according authorities. It happened on Horton Hwy in Fall Branch, Tenn. at around 8:50 a.m. Saturday. Seven people were residing in the home at the time of the fire. Six people escaped the...
ETSU, offensive coordinator Neugebauer mutually part ways
(WCYB) — ETSU announced Monday night offensive coordinator Adam Neugebauer and the program have mutually agreed to part ways. Neugebauer spent just one season in Johnson City. Head coach George Quarles hired Neugebauer from Division II's Slippery Rock in Pennsylvania. “I met with Adam this morning and we both...
Sullivan County: Search for school board director continues
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The search for director of Sullivan County Schools is progressing. Deidre Pendley. CTE Director and an Assistant Principal for Bristol, Tennessee City Schools. To be able to provide the right programs, to be able to provide the individualized support that each student needs is...
Carter County Rescue Squad responds to hiker who had medical issue at Laurel Falls
LAUREL FALLS, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The Carter County Rescue Squad responded to a hiker who they say had some type of medical issue while camping on Saturday night. It happened at Laurel Falls around two-and-a-half miles in. Emergency crews say they got the call around 10:00 p.m. More...
Johnson City Police Department investigating after shots hit house
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: Authorities have released new information following a shots fired report in Johnson City Sunday night. Police said a shots fired call came in at around 8:50 p.m. Officers discovered multiple rounds struck a house in the 500 block of Robinson Drive. Witnesses said an orange vehicle was in the area as a potential suspect vehicle.
Fatal shooting in Hawkins County under investigation
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Hawkins County, according to District Attorney General Dan Armstrong. His office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office with the case. News 5 has asked both the TBI and the sheriff's...
Body of missing Clintwood man found, police say
NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — The Norton Police Department confirmed the body of Jason Keith Mullins was found Saturday. The 41-year-old Clintwood man had been missing for more than a week. Investigators say he was last seen at Norton Community Hospital. His body was found Saturday afternoon about a quarter...
ETSU defeats UAlbany in second game of UNLV Thanksgiving MTE
(WCYB) — The ETSU women's basketball team defeated UAlbany 48-44 on the second day of the UNLV Thanksgiving MTE. Jiselle Thomas gave ETSU a 44-42 lead with 5:31 left in regulation and the Bucs defense didn't allow another point after that. Nevaeh Brown scored 14 points for ETSU while...
Former ETSU guard Tim Smith to have jersey retired
(WCYB) — ETSU guard Tim Smith, the program's all-time leading scorer, will have his No. 5 retired on Saturday, Dec. 3 when the Bucs take on Jacksonville State. Smith totaled 2,300 points from in his four seasons wearing the blue and gold from 2002 to 2006. He led the Bucs to near upset wins in the NCAA Tournament in 2003 against No. 2 seed Wake Forest and in 2004 against No. 4 seed Cincinnati.
ETSU offensive lineman Austin enters transfer portal
(WCYB) — ETSU offensive lineman Blake Austin is the latest to enter the transfer portal. "My four years at ETSU is time I will always cherish and it would not have been possible without the incredible people I've had around me," said Austin in a tweet. "To the fans and Buc Nation, I thank you for the never ending support in my own hometown."
