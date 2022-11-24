ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Slain security guard’s widow reflects year after killing in Oakland

By FOX 35
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PadrK_0jMiroiZ00

By Henry Lee Published November 23, 2022 5:57PM

OAKLAND, Calif. - The widow of a security guard who was shot and killed in downtown Oakland a year ago while protecting a TV reporter said Wednesday that she mourns his loss but is thankful for the support she's received.

"It's an emptiness that we have," said Virginia Nishita.

Her husband, Kevin Nishita, was shot the day before Thanksgiving last year while guarding a reporter covering a break-in.

"It's been a year. It's been a hard year," she said. "We're supposed to be living the retired life. And right now, it's just me."

Nishita left behind his wife, children and grandchildren whom he doted on.

Oakland police say Shadihia Mitchell was the gunman. He's in custody, as is Hershel Hale. But the alleged getaway driver, Laron Gilbert, is still at large. There is a $40,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Nishita had served as a police officer with the Oakland Housing Authority, Hayward and San Jose police departments before retiring as a Colma police sergeant in 2018.

Virginia Nishita first met her future husband on a blind date in 2002 that was set up by her hairdresser.

"He walked in and I just thought, 'Hmm, OK let's see what his personality is,' and we hit it off from the first day we met," she said. They married two years later.

And it was Nishita's playful personality that endeared him to everyone he met. He didn't care what people said or thought.

As a police officer's wife, she says she wasn't concerned about his safety because he was street-smart.

"I didn't really worry about him - and I knew he was going to come home," she said.

He served - and survived - tours as a police officer, only to lose his life after retiring from law enforcement.

"I should have been more on him, to tell him, 'Hey, you know, don't do this job no more. I should have. But I didn't," she said. "I know his passion."

Colma police Cmdr. Sherwin Lum said it comes as no surprise that Nishita died protecting others

"The sacrifice he made was for the greater good of people, and he should be remembered for that," Lum said. "Kevin is definitely going to help us remember that we should be thankful this holiday season."

Virginia Nishita says she's grateful for the outpouring of support.

"I thank everybody for their donations, their love, their support. I feel it, and I want to thank everybody, my family and I," she said, her voice breaking.

The post Slain security guard’s widow reflects year after killing in Oakland appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Advocate

Trans Activist Convicted in Murders of Lesbian Couple and Their Son

From left: Dana Rivers, Patricia Wright, Benny Toto Diambu-Wright, and Charlotte Reed. A transgender activist has been convicted of the 2016 murders of a lesbian couple and their son in Oakland, Calif. An Alameda County jury convicted Dana Rivers of San Jose November 17, The [San Jose] Mercury News reports....
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Odyssey burglary crew arrested by San Jose police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Three San Jose men have been arrested, accused of burglarizing local businesses while utilizing Honda Odyssey minivans, according to a press release from the San Jose Police Department. “The suspects broke into closed businesses during late night or early morning hours and stole merchandise, cash registers, and/or ATM machines,” the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Suspect arrested in San Francisco Tenderloin fatal shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Aided by eyewitness descriptions, San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred on the streets of the Tenderloin Saturday morning.The shooting took place at about 10:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street.Responding police officers administered medical aid to the victim and paramedics soon arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died shortly after arrival. His identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.Witnesses of the shooting directed police officers to a potential suspect in the area. The suspect was eventually located in the 300 block of Turk Street and detained after physically resisting the officers. The suspect was identified as Joe Walls, 28, who was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on a charge of homicide.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two bitten by suspect in bizarre San Francisco home attack

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two San Francisco residents were treated for bite wounds and a suspect was in custody in a bizarre assault in a neighborhood in the shadow of Mount Davidson.San Francisco police said officers responded to a 7:19 p.m. report of a stabbing  near the corner of Juanita and Evelyn ways.  Upon arrival, the officers discovered it was not a stabbing, but a bizarre assault that left three people injured and bleeding. The three were attacked after a suspect broke into their home.The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, who transported two adults to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.   The investigation determined that the suspect bit two of the victims and the third victim was struck by a door.The suspect was located by officers who arrested him. Charges were pending investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Individual arrested after lying down in middle of freeway: Police

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story specified the gender of the individual involved, despite it not being known at this time. We regret this. (Nov. 28, 2022) OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An individual who brandished a firearm at Oakland Police Department officers later fled onto a freeway and lied down in the middle […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 people hospitalized after being bitten inside SF home

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday night after being bitten inside a San Francisco home, according to SFPD. Police say they received a call about a possible stabbing on the unit block of Juanita Way just after 7:00 p.m....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police searching for a suspect after double shooting leaves 2 people injured

STOCKTON — Police are searching for a shooter that left two people wounded on Saturday night.Residents in the private community of The Enclave at Spanos Park East feel unsafe after someone drove through and opened fire on a home.A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said this about the shooting, "It most definitely sounded like an automatic firearm," the unidentified man said."It was rapid succession. Couple of shots at first, then a few more shots after that," the neighbor said.Stockton police say crews rushed a 40-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At the last check,...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man arrested for allegedly killing 1 in SF's Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a man in the Tenderloin. Joe Walls, 28, of San Francisco was arrested Saturday for murder committed that morning near the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Jewelry burglary suspect caught in the act: Brentwood Police

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Police officers in the East Bay found a jewelry burglary in progress last week, according to the Brentwood Police Department. Officers were called to a residence on the 4600 block of Balfour Road, according to a Facebook post, for a report of a burglary in progress. “The reporting party, who was […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Bonafide Sisterhood Gets Raw Deal From City of Antioch

On this episode of WTF California, I chat with Nina Carter of the non-profit Bonafide Sisterhood and the raw deal she received from the City of Antioch. I am joined by Attorney Amy Hilton as we go through what transpired and documentation showcased Antioch did not operate in good faith. Once Carter pulled her grant application, at the request of Antioch to come work with them, after getting $1.7 million in CalVIP program to help prevent community violence, Antioch led Carter and her organization down a hamster wheel of conversation never leading anywhere and eventually shut her out of the $693k she would have received in their portion of the grant.
ANTIOCH, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Crash Fatality on I-880 and Winton Avenue in Hayward

On the evening of Monday, November 21, 2022, the California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-alert for a motorcycle crash fatality in Hayward. The incident occurred on northbound Interstate 880 at Winton Avenue around 7:00 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality on I-880 in Hayward. Officials reported...
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

One dead after shooting in SF's Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are looking for a suspect they say shot and killed a man in the Tenderloin. According to police, at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers observed the shooting near the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. The victim was rushed to the hospital where...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Nov. 21-24

Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 746 calls for service during this period. Please note that activity shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
RICHMOND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy