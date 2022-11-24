Read full article on original website
Payments innovator BVNK acquires SPS Ltd to become UK EMI licensed operator
“We believe that regulated, fiat-backed stablecoins combined with the best parts of traditional payments will provide the infrastructure needed to deliver this vision. We will continue to obtain new licences and build out our capabilities to provide our customers with an unparalleled offering.”. BVNK has acquired System Pay Services Limited...
AAAFx’s Journey to Recognition in the Forex Industry
Starting its journey in 2007, AAAFx has gone from strength to strength. Thanks to its unmatched service transparency, the broker has received some of the highest-ranking awards multiple times, securing an industry-leading position. AAAFx, the pioneering brokerage, specialises in CFD trading and offers excellent client services and trading expertise. It...
Crypto exchange AAX’s marketing exec leaves as withdrawal halt continues
Atom Asset Exchange (AAX) is losing Ben Caselin, its vice president for global marketing and communications, at a time when senior executives continue to leave the crypto exchange at a critical time. In a twitter thread, Caselin, who held senior marketing roles with the exchange since 2019, announced his resignation...
Kraken pays $362K fine for onboarding Iranian users
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken will pay $362,158 to settle its civil liability for apparent violations of US sanctions on countries like Iran, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said. Part of its settlement deal with OFAC, Kraken will also invest $100,000 into sanctions compliance controls. “Due to Kraken’s...
Quid taps Currencycloud for multi-currency wallet for SMEs
“Small businesses are increasingly operating globally and there is a huge need to process international payments seamlessly and cost-effectively. The partnership between Quid and Currencycloud offers even the smallest of businesses the opportunity to do just that.”. Currencycloud has partnered with London-based Quid Global to launch Quid’s global wallet that...
FIA EXPO 2022: Interview with Trading Technologies
The derivatives trading industry has gathered in Chicago to attend the FIA EXPO 2022 on 14-15 November. Trading Technologies, the renowned trading software vendor acquired nearly a year ago by 7RIDGE, marked its presence among peers, and FinanceFeeds had the opportunity to speak with chief executive Keith Todd and EVP Product Management Jason Shaffer.
South Korea orders striking cement truckers back to work
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s government issued an order Tuesday for some of the thousands of truck drivers who have been on strike to return to work, insisting that their nationwide walkout over freight fare issues is hurting an already weak economy. Despite facing the threat of delicensing or even prison terms, the strike’s organizers said they would defy the order and accused President Yoon Suk Yeol’s conservative government of suppressing their labor rights and ignoring what they described as worsening work conditions and financial strain caused by rising fuel costs and interest rates. The order was approved in a Cabinet meeting called by Yoon and targeted about 2,500 drivers of cement trucks among a broader group of truckers participating in the walkout. It marked the first time a South Korean government has exercised controversial powers under a law revised in 2004 to force truckers back to their jobs. A failure to comply without “justifiable reason” is punishable by up to three years in jail or a maximum fine of 30 million won ($22,400). Critics have denounced the law as unconstitutional, saying it doesn’t clearly define what qualifies as acceptable conditions for a strike.
Alveo adds Sentiment indicators, Tax, and Regulatory Risk data from SIX
“Market participants increasingly need on-demand access to our vast catalogue of global financial and investor protection related data.”. Alveo has expanded its global data coverage and feed integrations by adding new content from SIX including Sentiment indicators, Tax, and Regulatory Risk data. The provider of cloud-based market data integration, analytics...
Exness adds more gambling experts to marketing team
FX platform Exness has appointed Greta Killytė, who has a colorful career across the gaming industry, as its newest head of regional marketing, with immediate effect. Greta lands at the FCA-regulated firm coming from PokerStars, an online poker cardroom that was a part of The Stars Group until it was sold to Flutter Entertainment two years ago. There she worked for nearly three years as a senior casino acquisition manager.
HKEX launches Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options, adds after-hours session
“The launch of the Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options and enhancements to the broader suite of Hang Seng TECH Index derivatives today will provide global investors even more choice and flexibility, helping them to successfully manage their portfolios and risks.”. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has launched...
Bankrupt lender BlockFi owes $275 million to FTX.US
Distressed crypto lender BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, nearly two weeks after halting withdrawals of customer deposits due to significant exposure to bankrupt exchange FTX. Approximately eight additional affiliated companies are part of the proceedings, including its Bermuda subsidiary, it said a court filing on Monday. In...
OctaFX broker invites everyone on a festive trading journey
This winter, the global Forex broker OctaFX invites every trader on a four-week trading journey aboard its Festive Express. A massive New Year campaign will appeal to all who love lucrative offers. It is the perfect opportunity to start celebrating the coming year. From 28 November to 26 December, the...
Finastra opens Center of Excellence in Kuala Lumpur
Finastra has expanded its footprint by opening a Center of Excellence (COE) at Malaysia’s MRANTI Technology Park in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur. The hub for technology innovation, commercial adoption, and scientific excellence will be ideal for Finastra to focus on expanding across the Asia Pacific while contributing to the local economy, and promote STEAM careers in the region.
