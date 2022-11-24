Read full article on original website
Gwendoline Christie Just Admitted That Her "Wednesday" Character, Larissa Weems, Was The First Time She Felt "Beautiful On Screen," And It Kind Of Broke My Heart
"It was an opportunity to create that and to inhabit that sort of impenetrable, imperious character with that classic idea of femininity."
Sea Coast Echo
Tina Knowles says Jay Z would succeed as NFL owner
Jay Z has been tipped for success as an NFL team owner by his mother-in-law Tina Knowles. The rapper is rumoured to be interested in becoming a sports magnate and was even said to have met with Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos to discuss a potential bid if the Washington Commanders football team are put up for sale by owner Daniel Snyder.
Adele amazed after Shania Twain is spotted at her show
Adele was amazed to find out Shania Twain had come to see her Las Vegas show. The pop star is currently performing her 'Weekends With Adele' residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and she shared a picture which showed the 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer sitting in the audience over the weekend (26.11.22-27.11.22) - and Adele admitted she was glad she didn't spot her while she was on stage.
Anya Taylor-Joy says Nicolas Hoult committed to 'painful' eating in The Menu
Anya Taylor-Joy has applauded her 'The Menu' co-star Nicolas Hoult for his dedication to eating on camera. In the new black comedy film, the actors play a couple who travel to a remote island to sample a menu at one of the world's most exclusive restaurants and Nicolas had to stuff himself with food on set every day - and Anya has praised him for his commitment to the role.
18 Tweets That Prove "Wednesday" Is Worth The Watch If You Haven't Already Streamed It
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday is a whole mood.
Watch Bella White Cover The Hell Out Of “Travelin’ Soldier”
Bella White has been putting out some stellar music recently, and today as I had some of her music videos playing in the background while I did house chores… and this beauty began to play. Originally written and recorded by Bruce Robison in the ’90s, “Travelin’ Soldier” is such...
