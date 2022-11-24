Read full article on original website
A local book store celebrates its second year in business
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local store celebrates its second year in business, and the owner believes she can write a whole book about its journey. Just a couple of years ago, Emily Liner saw that the story of Columbus was missing a few pages, so she opened Friendly City Books.
United Way looking to have their last 25 families adopted for Christmas
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The United Way is working to make sure the Grinch doesn’t steal Christmas. Every year the United Way sponsors an Adopt-A-Family program to help those in need have a Merry Christmas. With over 100 families on their list, they still have 25 left to...
Columbus brightens the holiday season with annual Christmas tree lighting
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Columbus Main Street made the season a little brighter with the annual Christmas tree lighting. With Covid dimming the last two years, the community was excited to have the event back. Some of Santa’s helpers came to pass out cookies and hot chocolate and Mrs....
12 Days of Christmas Contest
Car show raises donations for 5th annual Cruisin’ for Tots
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Engines were revving in Columbus Saturday for 3 different events all for one great cause. The Southern Cruisers Car Club had its 5th annual Crusin for Tots toy drive. Hot Rod owners showcased their cars to raise money and toy donations in partnership with the...
$559,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A Lowndes County player gobbled up the jackpot from the Saturday, Nov. 26, drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Hwy. 45 North in Columbus. The player always chooses his own numbers. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and split by two players in July 2021.
Starkville kicks off Christmas with first parade of the season
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Movie magic and Christmas magic combine in the first parade of the holiday season. Nearly 80 groups will kick off the season in Starkville with the annual Christmas parade. The famous Maroon band will lead the way through town. The Starkville Academy and Starkville High...
Columbus prepares to buy new radios for police department
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police will soon be tuning into other Law Enforcement and Emergency Response units in the state. The city is getting ready to buy new radios for the police department. The new handheld and car-based units will be able to communicate with the statewide MS-WIN...
Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving meals for jails, shut ins and others
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Inmates in area jails, along with jail staff, enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal, thanks to a Tupelo-based ministry. 9-year-old Will Bryant spent part of his Thanksgiving morning in the kitchen at Harrisburg Baptist Church. “Working very hard opening cans using a big can opener,” said...
Rainy Tonight, Dry Tomorrow
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Intervals of rain and storms enter the forecast as we near the last days of November. TONIGHT: Clouds remain overhead, rain lingers through late tonight with the chance of a t-storm. Low: 49. SUNDAY: Skies will be partially clear with temperatures warming into the lows...
Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the CDC, every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental Carbon Monoxide poisoning. As the temperatures get cooler, home fires due to heaters are often a concern; however, there is a more silent killer and Captain Shannon Murphy from Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves.
Several county runoff elections scheduled for tomorrow, November 28
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Voters will head to the polls in several runoff elections Tuesday. Several Circuit Court judge races are still to be decided. There are races in Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Noxubee, Clay, and Montgomery Counties. A county judge race is also on the ballot in Oktibbeha County in tomorrow’s...
Area Circuit Clerk says voting will continue rain or shine
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Run Off Elections are in the plans for tomorrow and many are ready to cast their vote but be sure to take the weather report into account before you head to the polls. With severe weather in the forecast for our area Tuesday, Election Officials...
Columbus police ask for help searching for missing teen
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are asking for your help to find a missing teen. 15-year-old Sophia Stennett was last seen just before midnight last night at her home in Columbus. She did not show up for school at Victory Christian this morning. Sophia is 5 feet 2...
Man arrested for armed robbery at Starkville gas station on Thanksgiving
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Maben man is accused of taking more than a good meal on Thanksgiving. He’s now charged with a serious crime. 21-year-old Demontavis Jones was charged with armed robbery. In a Facebook post, the Starkville Police Department said the hold-up happened in the parking...
Pleasant Monday, severe storms Tuesday PM
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The week starts dry, but a potentially significant episode of severe weather could develop Tuesday. MONDAY: Expect lots of sunshine with a pleasant afternoon as highs reach the middle 60s. TUESDAY: While the day will start chilly in the 40s, significant returns of warm, humid...
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
Commercial Dispatch
Traffic study to look at dangerous Hwy. 25 intersection
A bright yellow school bus laid on its side at the intersection of Highway 25 and Longview Road close to a banged up black sedan. Emergency personnel worked to help those injured and clear the scene quickly but thoroughly. While Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District sixth-12th grade students were on the...
Magazine names Mississippi university director as national ‘Veteran Champion of the Year’
Home of one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
Truck Driver for United Furniture arrested for taking furniture off truck after getting layoff notice
Truck Driver for United Furniture arrested in Monroe County for taking furniture off of truck after getting notice of mass layoff. Audrey Garth, age 37 of Wren was arrested by MCSO deputies last night at around 7pm on McCallister Rd in Monroe County and has been charged with Grand Larceny.
