Watch Bella White Cover The Hell Out Of “Travelin’ Soldier”
Bella White has been putting out some stellar music recently, and today as I had some of her music videos playing in the background while I did house chores… and this beauty began to play. Originally written and recorded by Bruce Robison in the ’90s, “Travelin’ Soldier” is such...
Sea Coast Echo
Stanley Tucci feared he'd never eat with family again
Stanley Tucci was "like a ghost in [his] own house" when he had cancer. The 62-year-old actor - who has three adult children with late first wife Kathryn Spath and Matteo, seven, and Emilia, four, with wife Felicity Blunt - was diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2017 and he admitted he reached a period where he "didn't see the point of living" if he would no longer be able to enjoy the pleasure of enjoying a meal with his loved ones again.
Mariah Carey ‘can’t help’ acting up to diva persona
Mariah Carey “can’t help” acting up to her diva persona. The singer, 52, made the admission to W Magazine in a phone interview published on Friday (25.11.22), which she gave while enjoying a bubble bath. She said: “There are things people are not aware of because this...
