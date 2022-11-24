Read full article on original website
GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Baldwin County, Georgia State Patrol worked a fatal crash on Deepstep Road near Oquincy Road. GSP says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening. An investigation shows a Ford Ranger was speeding and heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.
Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
Motorcyclists dies in crash along I-16 in Twiggs County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monday morning crash in Twiggs County leaves a motorcyclists dead. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30am at Exit 27 (Highway 358) and Interstate 16 in Twiggs County. The preliminary investigation shows a tractor trailer was turning right after exiting the interstate. The tractor trailer failed to yield and hit a motorcycle.
Man killed in single vehicle accident
Cops: Suspects robbed 3 metro Atlanta convenience stores with sledgehammer
Police are searching for two suspects who are accused of robbing three separate convenience stores in South Atlanta and DeKalb County by smashing gaming machines with a sledgehammer before driving away.
UPDATE: Missing 'critical' 10-year-old found
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they have found a critical missing 10-year-old child who disappeared after getting dropped off by his school bus in northwest Atlanta. 10-year-old Cortez Smith went missing around 4 p.m. Monday evening. He was dropped off by his school bus to a shelter in northwest Atlanta where authorities said he lives.
Three arrested for breaking into cars in Monroe County
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Thursday, November 25, 2022, arrests were made of 3 individuals by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, regarding a recent string of Entering Automobile cases that occurred at four subdivisions in South Monroe County. The individuals were committing these crimes during the early mornings by checking for unlocked vehicles. A total of 12 vehicles were entered in all.
Full camera enforcement of Macon-Bibb school speed limits resumes
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students are back from Thanksgiving Break, and Macon-Bibb County is reminding drivers they’ll pay the price for speeding in school zones using automated cameras. The cameras are in six school zones and will be active during school zone hours. So far, cameras have been...
Woman dead after Monday morning crash near DeKalb middle school, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies said one person was killed in a car crash Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News the crash took place at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning on Covington Highway near Bethune Middle School.
Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
Child dies in murder/suicide on Thanksgiving in Clayton County
FOREST PARK — A Forest Park family’s Thanksgiving celebration was cut short Nov. 24 when an argument led to kidnapping charges and a murder/suicide. Suspect Lionel Edwards led Clayton County police on a car chase after his vehicle was spotted by the Jonesboro Police Department. The chase ended in a cul-de-sac in Riverdale where Edwards allegedly shot a female juvenile passenger and himself.
Fire at DeKalb County multi-family condo under investigation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire at a multi-family condominium in DeKalb County on Saturday evening. According to officials, authorities responded to the 4100 block of D’Youville Trce after reports of a fire. Atlanta News First crews spotted several firetrucks as...
DeKalb police looking for person allegedly involved in armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An alleged armed robber in DeKalb County is still at large. The man allegedly attempted to rob the Exxon at 3384 E Ponce de Leon Ave. at 6 a.m. Nov. 25. He also reportedly assaulted and attempted to rob an elderly male customer. Anyone...
Arrest made after 2 shoe sellers robbed at same location in Cobb County
ACWORTH, Ga. — The Acworth Police Department has arrested two juveniles in connection with recent robberies that occurred at a Cobb County library. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police on Thursday, the victim met up with the online buyer at the North...
Police looking for missing teen out of Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing teen out of Jonesboro. On Sunday, Clayton County Police initially talked to the girl's grandmother, over on Euston Court. She said 13-year-old Makayla Brown was playing outside with a friend but did not return home before her curfew.
Multi-Vehicle wreck on I-75S in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck happened on I-75S in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, it was reported in the Monroe County Sheriff's App that a multi vehicle accident had happened on I-75 South at 185. It happened at around 12:31 p.m. The...
One Person Dead after Stabbing in Washington County
UPDATE, 6:18 P.M., 11/28/2022 – Authorities are providing more information after a stabbing that left Edward Porter, 54, dead. Authorities say the incident happened on MGW Smith Road, outside of Harrison, Georgia. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has not been arrested, and the suspect’s name has not been released as the […]
