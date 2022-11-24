Horticulture doctoral candidate awarded Marie Fort Garden Club Scholarship

Srijana Thapa Magar was recently named the 2022 recipient of the Marie Fort Garden Club Scholarship, presented annually to a student in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at the University of Georgia Griffin campus. Special Photo: CAES/UGA

GRIFFIN — Srijana Thapa Magar was recently named the 2022 recipient of the Marie Fort Garden Club Scholarship, presented annually to a student in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at the University of Georgia-Griffin campus.

Magar, a doctoral candidate in the Department of Horticulture at UGA-Griffin, said she was thrilled to receive the award, which she said will help further her academic and career goals.