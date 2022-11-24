ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Greg Grippo Calls Out Backlash Over Victoria Fuller Romance: ‘Leave My Mother & Fam Out Of This’

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFfPs_0jMiqs6s00
Image Credit: ABC

Greg Grippo is willing to take any hate regarding his relationship with Victoria Fuller, but he draws the line at involving his family. “Send all the hate that you desire my way, but please leave my mother and fam out of this. Enjoy your Thanksgiving,” Greg wrote on Instagram Story on November 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPl0O_0jMiqs6s00
Greg Grippo’s Instagram Story about the haters. (Instagram)

Bachelor Nation was left shocked when Greg and Victoria went public with their relationship at the Bachelor In Paradise season 8 reunion despite Victoria leaving the beach engaged to Johnny DePhillipo. “We’ve been friends for a while,” Greg said during the reunion. “We met last year through mutual friends, stayed in touch. She ended up going to Paradise and getting engaged. Through the weeks after Paradise we ended up rekindling and trying it out.”

The couple revealed they took a trip to Rome in an attempt to avoid fans, but they were unsuccessful. During the reunion, Victoria and Greg showed off the matching tattoos they got on their trip. “At the end of the day, no one has to understand it or get it and that’s okay,” Victoria said about her relationship. “Everyone can hate us if they f***ing want. I don’t give two f***s because I got this f***er!”

Johnny came out during the post-finale reunion to confirm that he and Victoria were “not engaged anymore.” He added, “We broke up. I want to say I’m good but it really does break my heart that she’s not sitting here next to me as my fiancee right now. This is just uncomfortable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfICf_0jMiqs6s00
Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller during the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ reunion. (ABC)

Victoria explained that she knew her relationship with Johnny “wasn’t working” for her 3 weeks after filming ended. “I knew at that point we weren’t going to be engaged,” she admitted. Things got heated between Victoria and Johnny during their face-to-face conversation. Johnny accused Victoria of coming up with a “narrative” to try and explain rumors that circulated about her and Greg. “This is something you had constantly told me was not true, but it is true,” Johnny told Victoria.

Victoria fired back at Johnny as their heated talk continued. “I totally empathize with you and it being hard to see me moving on, but what is the appropriate time to move on when you called me an [expletive] when we were supposed to be in a happy, loving relationship?” she asked him point-blank. Johnny defended himself and said, “We both know that’s not something I would say and it did not go down like that.” Victoria and Johnny didn’t ever see eye-to-eye about the end of their relationship. Victoria was ready to just move on, and she’s doing just that.

Comments / 8

Elise
4d ago

Victoria is shallow! Johnny dodged a bullet!

Reply
12
Val Maria
4d ago

It won’t last she bores quickly. On to the next.

Reply
10
Related
Bustle

Are Victoria & Greg Still Together After Bachelor In Paradise Reunion?

Going into Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo had one major thing in common: neither imagined they’d actually get engaged at the end of it. That’s what made it so surprising when the couple did leave the beach betrothed. However, after the proposal — and while...
OHIO STATE
Decider.com

Who is Teddi From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Why Did She Leave Andrew?

Warning: Spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 14 ahead. Season 8, Episode 14 of Bachelor in Paradise was an emotional roller coaster filled with special guests, a Sadie Hawkins dance, and another ridiculous Genevieve and Aaron fight. Towards the end of the episode, we also watched Andrew Spencer emotionally reveal that he never got over his Paradise ex Teddi Wright, which led to three (!!!) self-eliminations. Though we’re only 14 episodes in, sometimes it feels like we’ve been watching Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise for 14 years. Two episodes (aka four hours) of Paradise per week is a lot to take in,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
The Hollywood Gossip

Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"

With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
Page Six

Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’

Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
Popculture

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury

Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods' life since leaving the show in October has not been without drama. In the Oct. 17 episode, the 37-year-old was shown fainting and collapsing. When audiences finally saw this moment play out months later, Woods revealed that he was still recovering. The former Bachelorette contestant has not walked in over four months.
HollywoodLife

‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Aaron Reveals Where He Stands With Genevieve After Finale Split (Exclusive)

Genevieve Parisi was stunned when Aaron Clancy broke up with her during part one of the Bachelor in Paradise finale on Nov. 21. Aaron said he was ending things with Genevieve because she almost left the beach twice after fights they had on the show. He said that he needed a better sense of security with someone in a relationship and was worried that Genevieve would just leave every time things got hard in the real world.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
264K+
Followers
24K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy