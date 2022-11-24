Black-owned barbershop expands with help from Covington small business program

Wale Giwa, owner of Upper Kutz in Covington, smiled when talking about the move to a larger location.

“When I got into this spot, I knew it would be a lot different than the old spot," he said. "I knew it would be crazy. The potential it was going to have everything that comes with it. New clients. More people that would work with me. I wanted to level up my business.”

He’s been in the new shop on Madison Avenue since Nov. 1. Prior to that, he spent six years at the corner of 16th and Greenup streets.

“It’s bigger. More space. The old shop was more cramped up everywhere. It wasn’t in a good area for people to come,” he said.

Giwa’s hope is to bring something new to Covington.

“I’m a firm believer of opportunity presents itself. When the opportunity is there, I took advantage of it," Giwa said. "I was across the street, having some food, came out and saw the sign for rent. I said let’s jump on it. If it’s there, why not take it?”

Another opportunity came recently when Giwa applied for Upper Kutz to receive a rent subsidy through the city’s small business program. The goal of that program is to provide small businesses with funds to help with rent, or facade improvements.

Covington City Commission is expected to meet soon to discuss and approve six different businesses for this round of funding. If approved, Upper Kutz would receive $6,000 to help with rent over the next year.

Giwa said that’s a huge help following the pandemic and a global recession.

“It made it better for me knowing that I was going to get that. It made it better for me to put more money into the shop,” he said. “A lot of people are sometimes afraid to accept help. I don’t want to be afraid to accept help. It’s going to offer me to build my business and help someone else come up.”

Another goal of Giwa’s is to provide a beacon of hope for kids in the City of Covington and beyond.

“I have kids of my own. Covington’s youth hasn’t seen the best. I’m from Covington, knowing I can do it in Covington. Putting something like this in Covington. I like to lead by example. That’s always what I want to do. Show the kids you can do it the way without… you can do it the right way,” he said.

