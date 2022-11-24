ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

The Suburban Times

Caring for Kids Holiday Show featuring Danny Vernon as Elvis

Submitted by Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388. The Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388 presents “Caring for Kids” Holiday Show featuring DANNY VERNON … “An Elvis Inspirational Christmas”. Thursday, December 15, doors open 6pm, SHOW 7pm – 8:30pm. TICKETS $30 per person, includes on appetizer per table...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Christmas Tree Lighting is Friday, Dec. 2

City of University Place announcement. Market Square will be alive with Christmas spirit on Friday, Dec. 2 when University Place celebrates the lighting of the community Christmas Tree with music, treats and, of course, a visitor from the North Pole. The fun begins at 4:30 p.m. when the Santa line...
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Wildwood Building: Over 80 Years as a Shopping Center

There have been many businesses in the history of Olympia. One outstanding area of business activity has been the Wildwood Shopping Center, now known simply as the Wildwood Building, located at the southern edge of Olympia on Capitol Boulevard. Built at the end of the Great Depression, the Wildwood Building marked the explosive growth of the city to the south as suburbia expanded.
OLYMPIA, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Downtown Bellevue Holiday Guide for 2022

The holiday season is upon us and Downtown Bellevue has found ways to spread fun and joy for both kids and adults. Below is a quick list of activities to participate in from Thanksgiving through the month of December. From November 26th until December 31st, Garden d’Lights will be happening...
BELLEVUE, WA
The Suburban Times

Seattle Kraken Visits St. Clare Hospital Ahead of the Holidays

Submitted by St. Clare Hospital. “It was a pleasure to welcome Ryan Donato and the Seattle Kraken mascot, Buoy, who visited with our patients and hard-working staff. We appreciate their support of our St. Clare Hospital team as we strive to continue providing the highest level of care to our community, ” said Lois Erickson, COO of St. Clare Hospital.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

The Rotary Club of Lakewood Contributes to the Lakewood Community

Submitted by Rotary Club of Lakewood. The Rotary Club of Lakewood’s Little Free Pantry Initiative continues to grow with 9 Little Free Pantries in Lakewood. The concept is simple: “Take What You Need, Give What You Can.” No questions asked! Don’t need what the Panty has to offer? It is designed for people like you to give back to your community by donating. Little Free Pantries are neighborhood-oriented, to provide barrier free 24-hour access to food and hygiene supplies. Information about the initiative and Little Free Pantry locations can be found at https://lakewoodrotary.com/little-free-pantry-initiative/
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Application to build 90 market rate units filed in Lakewood

City of Lakewood announcement. A SEPA Environmental Review and Design Review application has been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. Following is a description of the application and the process for review. The application and listed studies may be reviewed upon request. Application Name(s) and...
LAKEWOOD, WA
waterlandblog.com

Ask Recology: How can I dispose of Styrofoam?

Welcome to “Ask Recology,” a monthly feature from sponsor Recology King County. I’ve started to do some shopping for the holidays, and I am beginning to have quite the pile of Styrofoam packaging to get rid of. I know it is not recyclable, but it takes up a lot of space in my trash and it would be great if there was somewhere else I could take it. Is there any other way I can dispose of this stuff?
KING COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Longtime Seattle icon wins Best Outdoor Dining - 2022's Best

SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse is the winner of Best Outdoor Dining in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. What began in 1945 as a boat rental, bait stop, and coffee house is now Seattle's best known waterfront restaurant. Ray's Boathouse is perched on a pier at the spot where boats turn into the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Salt water, the Olympic Mountains, massive ships, and small pleasure boats are all visible from the expansive outdoor deck that's open weather permitting. Gigantic outdoor heaters keep the outdoor dining cozy this time of year and executive chef Kevin Murray's creations do this one-of-a-kind location justice.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday

Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

The Lakewood City Council Nov.28 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Nov.28 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
thurstontalk.com

A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport

Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
OLYMPIA, WA

