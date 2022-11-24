Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
The Suburban Times
Caring for Kids Holiday Show featuring Danny Vernon as Elvis
Submitted by Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388. The Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388 presents “Caring for Kids” Holiday Show featuring DANNY VERNON … “An Elvis Inspirational Christmas”. Thursday, December 15, doors open 6pm, SHOW 7pm – 8:30pm. TICKETS $30 per person, includes on appetizer per table...
The Suburban Times
Christmas Tree Lighting is Friday, Dec. 2
City of University Place announcement. Market Square will be alive with Christmas spirit on Friday, Dec. 2 when University Place celebrates the lighting of the community Christmas Tree with music, treats and, of course, a visitor from the North Pole. The fun begins at 4:30 p.m. when the Santa line...
thurstontalk.com
Wildwood Building: Over 80 Years as a Shopping Center
There have been many businesses in the history of Olympia. One outstanding area of business activity has been the Wildwood Shopping Center, now known simply as the Wildwood Building, located at the southern edge of Olympia on Capitol Boulevard. Built at the end of the Great Depression, the Wildwood Building marked the explosive growth of the city to the south as suburbia expanded.
downtownbellevue.com
Downtown Bellevue Holiday Guide for 2022
The holiday season is upon us and Downtown Bellevue has found ways to spread fun and joy for both kids and adults. Below is a quick list of activities to participate in from Thanksgiving through the month of December. From November 26th until December 31st, Garden d’Lights will be happening...
capitolhillseattle.com
After $38M Capitol Hill acquisition, YWCA opening new affordable building for LGBTQIA+ inclusive housing for women in 2023
By summer, the northeast corner of E Denny and Harvard across from Twice Sold Tales and the Pantages House will open 93 new affordable homes for residents at risk of homelessness after YWCA’s $38 million deal to acquire a planned microhousing development. The YWCA Seattle King County chapter acquired...
The Suburban Times
Maintenance work brings daytime ramp closures in Tacoma Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1
TACOMA – Daytime travelers who use Interstate 5 ramps in Tacoma will want to plan for extra travel time. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close lanes and ramps to maintain drainage and storm water systems, and repair signs. Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3...
The Suburban Times
Seattle Kraken Visits St. Clare Hospital Ahead of the Holidays
Submitted by St. Clare Hospital. “It was a pleasure to welcome Ryan Donato and the Seattle Kraken mascot, Buoy, who visited with our patients and hard-working staff. We appreciate their support of our St. Clare Hospital team as we strive to continue providing the highest level of care to our community, ” said Lois Erickson, COO of St. Clare Hospital.
The Suburban Times
The Rotary Club of Lakewood Contributes to the Lakewood Community
Submitted by Rotary Club of Lakewood. The Rotary Club of Lakewood’s Little Free Pantry Initiative continues to grow with 9 Little Free Pantries in Lakewood. The concept is simple: “Take What You Need, Give What You Can.” No questions asked! Don’t need what the Panty has to offer? It is designed for people like you to give back to your community by donating. Little Free Pantries are neighborhood-oriented, to provide barrier free 24-hour access to food and hygiene supplies. Information about the initiative and Little Free Pantry locations can be found at https://lakewoodrotary.com/little-free-pantry-initiative/
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Police Department Fallen Officer Food Drive runs Nov. 29 to Dec. 5
City of Lakewood announcement. The 13th annual Fallen Officer Food Drive hosted by the Lakewood Police Department runs Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2022. Again this year the drive includes a blood drive, held on Nov. 29 and 30 at the police station. This year’s goal is to collect 15,000...
Tri-City Herald
Shopping for Christmas tree? Two Washington spots among best places to buy, Yelp says
People are beginning to unpack their Christmas decorations and make room for a tree as the next holiday approaches. For those in Washington, two Christmas tree spots are on Yelp’s list of “Top 25 spots to buy a holiday tree in 2022.”. A tree farm in Bremerton made...
The Suburban Times
Application to build 90 market rate units filed in Lakewood
City of Lakewood announcement. A SEPA Environmental Review and Design Review application has been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. Following is a description of the application and the process for review. The application and listed studies may be reviewed upon request. Application Name(s) and...
waterlandblog.com
Ask Recology: How can I dispose of Styrofoam?
Welcome to “Ask Recology,” a monthly feature from sponsor Recology King County. I’ve started to do some shopping for the holidays, and I am beginning to have quite the pile of Styrofoam packaging to get rid of. I know it is not recyclable, but it takes up a lot of space in my trash and it would be great if there was somewhere else I could take it. Is there any other way I can dispose of this stuff?
KING-5
Longtime Seattle icon wins Best Outdoor Dining - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse is the winner of Best Outdoor Dining in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. What began in 1945 as a boat rental, bait stop, and coffee house is now Seattle's best known waterfront restaurant. Ray's Boathouse is perched on a pier at the spot where boats turn into the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Salt water, the Olympic Mountains, massive ships, and small pleasure boats are all visible from the expansive outdoor deck that's open weather permitting. Gigantic outdoor heaters keep the outdoor dining cozy this time of year and executive chef Kevin Murray's creations do this one-of-a-kind location justice.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday
Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
The Suburban Times
The Lakewood City Council Nov.28 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Nov.28 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Forecast for this week still tricky with chance of snowfall across Seattle area
SEATTLE — This is a very tricky forecast indeed and while it is not optimal for a heavy snowfall event everywhere in the Western Washington lowlands, there will be some favored areas for significant impact, including from about Seattle north. The prime time for snowfall will be Tuesday afternoon...
KIMA TV
Entrance to Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila smashed in Thanksgiving night
Police are investigating after the entrance to Westfield Southcenter mall was smashed in late Thursday night. Police responded to the mall around 11 p.m. Thursday for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived, they found the east entrance to the mall near the JCPenney had been smashed and wide open.
thurstontalk.com
A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport
Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
auburn-reporter.com
Behind the mysterious starvation deaths of a Renton family | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, reporter Cameron Sheppard takes a closer look at the mysterious 2021 deaths of Manuel Gil and his two teenage daughters, Mariel Yadira Gil and Dalila Gil. How could the three starve inside their Renton home? Did they do it willingly? Who is to blame?. LISTEN...
Are there any abandoned places in Tacoma?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Tacoma to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
Comments / 0