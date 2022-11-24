ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Valley reports smooth Heber Valley transit launch

The first week of public transit in Wasatch County was relatively popular among new riders, according to the director in charge of the new buses. The newest local bus route, known as the Wasatch Back Connector, gave 148 rides between Heber City and Park City in its first seven days.
Learn about land use policy in Summit County’s Community Planning Lab

The lab is a 10-week course that reviews planning history and the impacts of past policymaking in the area, then covers zoning, public processes and how to make an impact. The what, where, how, and why of affordable housing. Sustainable development and open space preservation. Transportation and finance. The free...
Parkites can give Christmas gifts in 75th Toys for Tots

The popular Toys for Tots program is back for its 75th anniversary, and people can still contribute to make the holidays merrier for local children. Since 1947, Toys for Tots has collected new unwrapped toys to give to kids at Christmas and has supported over 281 million children to date. The Park City community can still contribute to this year’s effort.
Park City Television shutting down after 35 years

Park City Television announced it is ceasing day-to-day operations after over 30 years of being on air. In a statement published this weekend, the station said community television is no longer sustainable given the dynamics of the Park City area post-pandemic. The community-oriented TV service started in 1987, and has...
Housing scarce this winter, say seasonal workers

The wheels of Park City’s ski economy are turning, and seasonal workers who fill essential roles will arrive soon. But many still don’t have housing. Like hundreds coming to Park City from abroad, 24-year-old Meilyn Ortega from Costa Rica said she’s looking forward to a fun winter.
Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

It’s been three weeks since the last storm brought 18 inches of snow to the mountains, but good things come to those who wait. According to the National Weather Service there’s a winter weather advisory in effect for Park City through Tuesday at 2 p.m. with new snow accumulation of eight inches possible. The band of heavy snow will generate one to two inches an hour at times in some locations.
Park City Film to offer seat-testing

For only the second time since the original Park City High School was built, the seats in the third floor auditorium will be replaced. Citizens will have some say in what the new seats will look – and feel like. The old Park City High School, which is now...
Park City Mountain ski lift mechanics unionize - a first in U.S.

It's official - the Park City Lift Maintenance Professional Union has formed, and it's the first of its kind in the country. The new union will contain both lift mechanics and electricians and will operate under the United Professional Ski Patrols of America, which is an arm of the Communications Workers of America.
New sculptures go up at Canyons Village

Acclaimed sculptors and local partners created the three new pieces. Tony Tyler, a partner at Columbus Pacific and member of the Canyons Village Management Association, called the works “monumental and eye-popping.” He said they will provide a vibrant addition to the village and serve as focal points where people gather.
Heber Valley ski sale happening this weekend

A two-day ski sale in Midway will offer new and gently used clothes and equipment as the winter season begins. St. Lawrence Thrift Store’s annual ski sale is Friday and Saturday at Zermatt Resort. St. Lawrence Director Bobbie Wolbach says it’s not exactly a swap, because it will only...
