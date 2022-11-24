Read full article on original website
Park City’s Electric Light Parade is Saturday and needs more entrants
Each year, Park City’s downtown trolley, aglow with hundreds of festive lights, leads a nighttime Main Street parade. It’s one way to mark the holiday season’s start. Traditionally everything from bikes to trucks covered in lights and holiday decorations drive down the street to join the procession.
Orange Bubble lift, McConkey’s Express to open at Park City this week
Park City Mountain spokesperson Sara Huey said Monday that the resort plans to open McConkey’s Express, Sun Peak Express, and the Orange Bubble Express this week. As of Monday, 18 lifts are open with 31% of terrain available. Huey said the Ninety Nine 90 Express and Peak 5 had their earliest openings in history.
"Park City needs tacos" – and this brother-sister team has them
Nery Leonardo came to the United States from her native Mexico over two decades ago with her then-husband. They moved to Utah because they had family in the area, and planned to stay only a short while to earn money before returning home. But the safety and economic opportunities were...
High Valley reports smooth Heber Valley transit launch
The first week of public transit in Wasatch County was relatively popular among new riders, according to the director in charge of the new buses. The newest local bus route, known as the Wasatch Back Connector, gave 148 rides between Heber City and Park City in its first seven days.
Learn about land use policy in Summit County’s Community Planning Lab
The lab is a 10-week course that reviews planning history and the impacts of past policymaking in the area, then covers zoning, public processes and how to make an impact. The what, where, how, and why of affordable housing. Sustainable development and open space preservation. Transportation and finance. The free...
Nonprofit Heber housing developer seeks to lower number of affordable units in project
A nonprofit housing developer in Heber is requesting a change in plans to allow a 100% affordable subdivision to sell 20% of its homes at market rate. After narrow approval by the planning commission Tuesday, it’ll be up to the city council. Mountainlands Community Housing Trust Executive Director Pat...
Parkites can give Christmas gifts in 75th Toys for Tots
The popular Toys for Tots program is back for its 75th anniversary, and people can still contribute to make the holidays merrier for local children. Since 1947, Toys for Tots has collected new unwrapped toys to give to kids at Christmas and has supported over 281 million children to date. The Park City community can still contribute to this year’s effort.
Park City Television shutting down after 35 years
Park City Television announced it is ceasing day-to-day operations after over 30 years of being on air. In a statement published this weekend, the station said community television is no longer sustainable given the dynamics of the Park City area post-pandemic. The community-oriented TV service started in 1987, and has...
Housing scarce this winter, say seasonal workers
The wheels of Park City’s ski economy are turning, and seasonal workers who fill essential roles will arrive soon. But many still don’t have housing. Like hundreds coming to Park City from abroad, 24-year-old Meilyn Ortega from Costa Rica said she’s looking forward to a fun winter.
Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!
It’s been three weeks since the last storm brought 18 inches of snow to the mountains, but good things come to those who wait. According to the National Weather Service there’s a winter weather advisory in effect for Park City through Tuesday at 2 p.m. with new snow accumulation of eight inches possible. The band of heavy snow will generate one to two inches an hour at times in some locations.
Horse-drawn light show, ice rink opening for season in Heber Valley
After Thanksgiving, Heber Valley attractions will help ring in the holiday season. Some of Wasatch County’s favorite holiday traditions, including a light show viewed by horse carriage and an ice rink, open this weekend. Although Jordanelle State Park has put on light shows for years, this is its second...
A proposed 19.9% tax increase for Basin Recreation goes to public hearing Dec. 14
The public has an opportunity to weigh in on the Snyderville Basin Recreation District’s proposed tax increase. A truth in taxation hearing is set for Dec. 14 before the Summit County Council. As Basin Rec develops its new strategic plan – a plan that will take the district into...
Coalville resident Tonja Hanson to fill open seat on Summit County Council
On Saturday the Summit County Democratic Party’s central committee voted 67-42 to elect Coalville resident Tonja Hanson to fill the open seat on the Summit County Council following councilmemeber Doug Clyde’s resignation earlier this month. Hanson said Sunday she expects a heavy workload on the council. "I'm very...
Park City Film to offer seat-testing
For only the second time since the original Park City High School was built, the seats in the third floor auditorium will be replaced. Citizens will have some say in what the new seats will look – and feel like. The old Park City High School, which is now...
Park City Mountain ski lift mechanics unionize - a first in U.S.
It's official - the Park City Lift Maintenance Professional Union has formed, and it's the first of its kind in the country. The new union will contain both lift mechanics and electricians and will operate under the United Professional Ski Patrols of America, which is an arm of the Communications Workers of America.
In Park City, holiday lights are winter lights – and they have new laws
These days it’s not uncommon for holiday lights to go up the day after Halloween. Now with the new dark sky ordinance in Park City, these seasonal sparklerss have some rules and regulations. It’s that time of year again. Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and holiday...
New sculptures go up at Canyons Village
Acclaimed sculptors and local partners created the three new pieces. Tony Tyler, a partner at Columbus Pacific and member of the Canyons Village Management Association, called the works “monumental and eye-popping.” He said they will provide a vibrant addition to the village and serve as focal points where people gather.
Heber City approves North Village annexation, four developments around UVU
After delaying a vote earlier this month, on Tuesday the Heber City Council approved adding new land and several housing and commercial developments with it to the city’s boundaries. Five Wasatch County properties, including the Utah Valley University Wasatch Campus’s land, are going to become part of Heber City....
Overflow parking on Thaynes Canyon Dr. prohibited until plan is established
In April, Park City staff told the city council that parking along Thaynes Canyon is actually illegal per the city’s code. Legally, parking is limited to a small surface lot and garage, which also serves Hotel Park City and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse. It has roughly 191 striped spots.
Heber Valley ski sale happening this weekend
A two-day ski sale in Midway will offer new and gently used clothes and equipment as the winter season begins. St. Lawrence Thrift Store’s annual ski sale is Friday and Saturday at Zermatt Resort. St. Lawrence Director Bobbie Wolbach says it’s not exactly a swap, because it will only...
