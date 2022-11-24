Read full article on original website
Gwendoline Christie Just Admitted That Her "Wednesday" Character, Larissa Weems, Was The First Time She Felt "Beautiful On Screen," And It Kind Of Broke My Heart
"It was an opportunity to create that and to inhabit that sort of impenetrable, imperious character with that classic idea of femininity."
Sea Coast Echo
Stanley Tucci feared he'd never eat with family again
Stanley Tucci was "like a ghost in [his] own house" when he had cancer. The 62-year-old actor - who has three adult children with late first wife Kathryn Spath and Matteo, seven, and Emilia, four, with wife Felicity Blunt - was diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2017 and he admitted he reached a period where he "didn't see the point of living" if he would no longer be able to enjoy the pleasure of enjoying a meal with his loved ones again.
Sea Coast Echo
Mariah Carey ‘can’t help’ acting up to diva persona
Mariah Carey “can’t help” acting up to her diva persona. The singer, 52, made the admission to W Magazine in a phone interview published on Friday (25.11.22), which she gave while enjoying a bubble bath. She said: “There are things people are not aware of because this...
Sea Coast Echo
Anya Taylor-Joy says Nicolas Hoult committed to 'painful' eating in The Menu
Anya Taylor-Joy has applauded her 'The Menu' co-star Nicolas Hoult for his dedication to eating on camera. In the new black comedy film, the actors play a couple who travel to a remote island to sample a menu at one of the world's most exclusive restaurants and Nicolas had to stuff himself with food on set every day - and Anya has praised him for his commitment to the role.
