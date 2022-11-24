ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sea Coast Echo

Stanley Tucci feared he'd never eat with family again

Stanley Tucci was "like a ghost in [his] own house" when he had cancer. The 62-year-old actor - who has three adult children with late first wife Kathryn Spath and Matteo, seven, and Emilia, four, with wife Felicity Blunt - was diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2017 and he admitted he reached a period where he "didn't see the point of living" if he would no longer be able to enjoy the pleasure of enjoying a meal with his loved ones again.
Sea Coast Echo

Mariah Carey ‘can’t help’ acting up to diva persona

Mariah Carey “can’t help” acting up to her diva persona. The singer, 52, made the admission to W Magazine in a phone interview published on Friday (25.11.22), which she gave while enjoying a bubble bath. She said: “There are things people are not aware of because this...
Sea Coast Echo

Anya Taylor-Joy says Nicolas Hoult committed to 'painful' eating in The Menu

Anya Taylor-Joy has applauded her 'The Menu' co-star Nicolas Hoult for his dedication to eating on camera. In the new black comedy film, the actors play a couple who travel to a remote island to sample a menu at one of the world's most exclusive restaurants and Nicolas had to stuff himself with food on set every day - and Anya has praised him for his commitment to the role.

Comments / 0

Community Policy