Greenville County, SC

Comments / 5

counton2.com

Bicyclist dies days after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist died Friday night days after a crash in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred Wednesday on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive. The bicyclist was traveling on the road when she was hit by...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Bicyclist killed in Upstate crash, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A bicyclist is dead following a crash that happened in Spartanburg County. That's according to coroner, Rusty Clevenger. Clevenger said, the crash happened Wednesday, on Boiling Springs Road, near North River Hills Drive. Clevenger said, Alexis Nicole Cook, 28, was riding a bicycle, when she...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Moped crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a moped crash early Saturday morning in Pickens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Financial Boulevard near Woodbine Road. Troopers said a 2018 Jiju moped was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive near Airflow Drive. The Spartanburg Police Department said the vehicle was traveling south when it went off the roadway and hit a tree. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

2 more arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Christmas lights are back at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/upstate-holiday-light-show-brings-christmas-cheer-to-greenville-pickens-speedway/. FedEx driver killed when Amtrak train hits truck …. An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx truck Monday in Georgia, killing a delivery driver. (Video: WANF via CBS Newspath) Friend waiting for answers after woman’s body...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver airlifted after crashing into house in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a driver crashed into a house in Anderson County on Friday afternoon. Troopers said they responded to the scene at around 3:50 p.m. According to troopers, the crash is still under investigation, but it appears...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver loses control, dies in crash on Thanksgiving day

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a crash in Greenville County on Thanksgiving day. Troopers said at 11 a.m., the driver was heading east on Piedmont Golf Course Road when they went off the right side of the road, lost control, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
SPARTANBURG, SC

