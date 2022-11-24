Read full article on original website
Related
counton2.com
Bicyclist dies days after crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist died Friday night days after a crash in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred Wednesday on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive. The bicyclist was traveling on the road when she was hit by...
FOX Carolina
4 separate crashes cause back up on I-85 in Cherokee Co., troopers say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said four separate crashes caused delays on I-85 on Sunday. According to troopers, the crashes started at around 11:56 a.m. on I-85 in Cherokee County, causing delays for about three hours. Highway Patrol said the first crash involved five vehicles...
Lanes reopen after crash on I-85 in Cherokee Co.
All lanes have reopened following a crash Sunday evening on I-85 southbound in Cherokee County.
Man charged in Upstate hit-and-run that injured child
A man was arrested and charged in a hit-and-run in Honea Path that left a child injured Sunday morning.
Deputies searching for stolen vehicle, trailer in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a grand larceny case.
WYFF4.com
Bicyclist killed in Upstate crash, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A bicyclist is dead following a crash that happened in Spartanburg County. That's according to coroner, Rusty Clevenger. Clevenger said, the crash happened Wednesday, on Boiling Springs Road, near North River Hills Drive. Clevenger said, Alexis Nicole Cook, 28, was riding a bicycle, when she...
Moped crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a moped crash early Saturday morning in Pickens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Financial Boulevard near Woodbine Road. Troopers said a 2018 Jiju moped was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road […]
First Responder Friday: Greenville Co. Coroner Mobile Substance Abuse Education trailer
Shelton England, a Senior Deputy Coroner, said fentanyl has become the number two cause of fatalities in Greenville County behind natural deaths.
Teen charged in fatal shooting in Laurens Co.
A teen has been charged in a shooting that left another teenager dead in Laurens County.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive near Airflow Drive. The Spartanburg Police Department said the vehicle was traveling south when it went off the roadway and hit a tree. […]
One dead in weekend crash in the Upstate
One person is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to a wreck on Kensington Drive just before 2AM Sunday.
wspa.com
2 more arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Christmas lights are back at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/upstate-holiday-light-show-brings-christmas-cheer-to-greenville-pickens-speedway/. FedEx driver killed when Amtrak train hits truck …. An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx truck Monday in Georgia, killing a delivery driver. (Video: WANF via CBS Newspath) Friend waiting for answers after woman’s body...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man charged in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old, chief says
HONEA PATH, S.C. — The man charged in a hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old appeared before a judge Monday afternoon. David Nelson Duphiney, 58, was charged with a hit-and-run with great bodily injury. The family of Jayce Rainey said he was airlifted to the hospital after being hit while...
WYFF4.com
Asheville man turns himself in weeks after hitting, killing cyclist, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An Asheville man has turned himself in weeks after hitting a cyclist, according to Asheville Police Department. Police say that Bernie Chan Rogers, 26, of Asheville, turned himself in on Nov. 22 and was charged with death by motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed, and revoked driver's license.
FOX Carolina
Driver airlifted after crashing into house in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a driver crashed into a house in Anderson County on Friday afternoon. Troopers said they responded to the scene at around 3:50 p.m. According to troopers, the crash is still under investigation, but it appears...
WYFF4.com
Man killed after truck hits a tree in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed in a truck crash Friday afternoon in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. The accident happened around 2:45 p.m. on West Frontage Road near Smith Chapel Lane in Campobello, Clevenger said. Clevenger identified the...
One dead after crash in Oconee County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that one person is dead after another Thanksgiving Day crash in the Upstate. The crash happened when the driver in the single vehicle wreck lost control on a curve in Oconee County.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Driver loses control, dies in crash on Thanksgiving day
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a crash in Greenville County on Thanksgiving day. Troopers said at 11 a.m., the driver was heading east on Piedmont Golf Course Road when they went off the right side of the road, lost control, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
FOX Carolina
Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
Former Upstate deputy to appear in court on assault charges
A former deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, who faces multiple charges including assault, is set to appear in court Monday.
Comments / 5