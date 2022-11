Wednesday's Transactions

BASKETBALL

NBA — Suspended Los Angeles Laker G Patrick Beverly for three games for a shoving incident against the Phoenix Suns on November 22.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Elevated CB Tay Gowin and LB William Kwenkeu from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Anthony Rush to the practice squad.

HOCKEY Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Simon Holmstrom from loan by New York Islanders (NHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed LW Logan Lambdin.

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled LW Anton Blidh from loan by Colorado (NHL), recalled LW Sampo Ranta from loan by Colorado (NHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell from loan by Chicago (NHL).

ECHL

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Added G Dan Herman as emergency backup goalie.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Added G Novalis Ryan, Recalled G Jack La Fontaine from loan by Syracuse (AHL).

Southern Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Loaned G Artur Terchiyev to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

PEORIA RIVERMEN — Signed G Josh Boyko, Placed G Ben Churchfield on 21-day IR.

QUAD CITY STORM — Signed LW Brenden Souchie, Placed D Carter Shinkaruk on 21-day IR.

