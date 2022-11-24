Effective: 2022-11-29 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Roosevelt County; Santa Fe Metro Area; Upper Rio Grande Valley; West Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Estancia Valley, Curry County, De Baca County, Roosevelt County, Santa Fe Metro Area, Upper Rio Grande Valley, Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County, and West Central Highlands. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.

