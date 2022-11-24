Read full article on original website
WVU Sports Hall of Famer Donna Abbott dies at 52
Donna Abbott, one of the best players in West Virginia women’s basketball history, and a recent inductee to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 52. According to a release from WVU, she passed away Sunday evening in her hometown of Huntington, West Virginia.
Jaylen Anderson earns Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week honors
A pair of touchdown runs of more than 50 yards will catch people’s attention. That is what Jaylen Anderson did Saturday against Oklahoma State. Anderson rushed for a career-high 155 yards on 15 carries, scored two touchdowns, and helped lead WVU to its first victory over the Cowboys in eight seasons.
WVU players react to Dante Stills’ last game as a Mountaineer
Dante Stills came to WVU as a highly-touted high school prospect with a family legacy to uphold. Fast forward five years, and the Fairmont, West Virginia native played the final game of his collegiate career Saturday. The Mountaineers sent him out victoriously, as West Virginia pulled an upset victory over Oklahoma State, 24-19.
Lee Kpogba ends first season with WVU with a bang
Lee Kpogba’s college football career has been far from a straightforward journey. He started with a Division I scholarship at Syracuse in the ACC. After two seasons with the Orange, he transferred to “Last Chance U,” playing one season at East Mississippi Community College. Following a standout season there, the physically imposing linebacker transferred back to the D-I level and joined the Mountaineers.
WVU dominates Florida to end Phil Knight Legacy trip
West Virginia’s weekend trip to Portland ended with a win after the Mountaineers blew out Florida 84-55 in the consolation bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy on Sunday. Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers to an early double-digit lead in the first half and finished the contest with a game-high 17 points. He was one of three Mountaineers in double figures as they dominated on both the scoreboard and the rebounding glass.
FINAL: WVU football 24, Oklahoma State 19
West Virginia football wraps up its season on the road in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday when the Mountaineers face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Although bowl eligibility is officially off the table for the Mountaineers, the squad believes it has plenty to play for as they look to end a disappointing campaign on a high note. Garrett Greene will start at quarterback for WVU once again and he looks to build off his first career nod.
Anderson’s 2 long TD runs help W. Virginia top Oklahoma St.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19 on Saturday afternoon. Anderson, a redshirt freshman, had rushed for 120 yards all season before the game. But he broke loose for touchdown runs of 54 and 57 yards during a three-minute span in the third quarter to give the Mountaineers momentum.
Mitchell, West Virginia beat Florida 84-55 at PK Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Tre Mitchell scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Erik Stevenson added 15 points and West Virginia beat Florida 84-55 Sunday night in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament’s fifth-place game. Stevenson made 6 of 8 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and had...
WVU vs Florida men’s hoops: Tip time, how to watch and more
West Virginia is 1-1 at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon. After suffering their first loss of the season against No. 24 Purdue, the Mountaineers bounced back with a victory over Portland State Friday night. WVU will wrap up its stint on the West Coast with a battle...
Ailing West Virginia seeks second win in Portland against Florida
There’s little worse than traveling for the holidays and then getting sick, but that is what has befallen the West Virginia basketball team. The Mountaineers (5-1), who are scheduled to face Florida in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Sunday in Portland, Ore., have been ailing since the arrived in the Rose City.
