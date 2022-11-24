West Virginia football wraps up its season on the road in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday when the Mountaineers face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Although bowl eligibility is officially off the table for the Mountaineers, the squad believes it has plenty to play for as they look to end a disappointing campaign on a high note. Garrett Greene will start at quarterback for WVU once again and he looks to build off his first career nod.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO