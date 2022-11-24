ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

BR church invites public to attend Christmas play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge church is inviting the public to attend an upcoming Christmas play. The Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a performance of “Come to Bethlehem and See” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The play follows the birth of Jesus...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Cracklin cookng, hot air balloons highlight Boucherie and Balloon Festival's return to Sorrento

The festival that celebrates the south Louisiana tradition of a boucherie is returning to the site where it all began 40 years ago. After moving away from its original site at 9690 Airline Highway several years ago and a two-year delay due to first COVID-19 and then a hurricane, the Sorrento Boucherie Festival, now known as the Boucherie and Balloon Festival, is set for Friday through Sunday. The festival includes hot air balloon glows, flyovers and tethered rides; and cracklin and jambalaya cook-offs; fireworks; carnival rides, live music; and plenty of shopping.
SORRENTO, LA
KTBS

College Scholarships awarded during Bayou Classic weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus celebrated its 45th anniversary by awarding 11 scholarships to students from Southern University and Grambling State University. Presidents of both schools were on hand at the LLBC's 37th Annual Bayou Classic Scholarship Jazz Brunch, along with Governor John Bel Edwards. "We're...
GRAMBLING, LA
brproud.com

Vacant house fire on Sycamore Street, save small pets

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire on Friday afternoon. According to BRFD, firefighters were called to a residence in the 5100 block of Sycamore Street. When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke coming from the home’s crevices. They were able to enter the home through the front door and reach the kitchen. In the kitchen, evidence shows the fire was coming from the stove area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Saturday soaker, but we salvage Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We caught a bit of a break from the rain on Black Friday, but more rain is moving through our area this Saturday. Another low-pressure system and cold front will quickly move through Saturday afternoon, yielding a nearly 100% chance of showers and storms during the day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge public schools likely not identifying many children with disabilities

The East Baton Rouge Parish school system currently educates about 4,000 children with disabilities, roughly 10% of the students in the district. A team of outside educators, however, say that number is well below both the state and the nation, suggesting that hundreds, even thousands of children in Baton Rouge are not getting the help they need.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Dog tased, 2 people taken to hospital after Thanksgiving Day skirmish in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE - A sheriff's deputy had to hit a dog with his taser after the animal started biting people during a tussle involving its owners on Thanksgiving Day. The incident unfolded sometime around 7 p.m. on True Hope Lane. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the dog's owners were arguing with another group when the situation escalated, and the dog jumped into the fray.
PLAQUEMINE, LA

