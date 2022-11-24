Read full article on original website
A season of giving, non-profit organizations prepare for #GivingTuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The #GivingTuesday movement started 10 years ago when Non-Profit organizations wanted to give people an opportunity to help the causes closest to their hearts. Emily Tilley is the executive director for the O’Brien house in Baton Rouge, a residential Non-Profit Organization that supports people with...
BR church invites public to attend Christmas play
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge church is inviting the public to attend an upcoming Christmas play. The Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a performance of “Come to Bethlehem and See” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The play follows the birth of Jesus...
theadvocate.com
Cracklin cookng, hot air balloons highlight Boucherie and Balloon Festival's return to Sorrento
The festival that celebrates the south Louisiana tradition of a boucherie is returning to the site where it all began 40 years ago. After moving away from its original site at 9690 Airline Highway several years ago and a two-year delay due to first COVID-19 and then a hurricane, the Sorrento Boucherie Festival, now known as the Boucherie and Balloon Festival, is set for Friday through Sunday. The festival includes hot air balloon glows, flyovers and tethered rides; and cracklin and jambalaya cook-offs; fireworks; carnival rides, live music; and plenty of shopping.
'Please, Jesus, don't let us die in here' | Family survives Paradis tornado hiding in restaurant bathroom
PARADIS, Louisiana — Michelle Guidry took cover inside a restaurant bathroom with her two daughters as a tornado hit Paradis Saturday. As the sirens blared and the building shook around them, all she could do was pray. “I had my arms around my babies and I was just praying,...
One family uses giving back as a way to heal from losing a loved one
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local family is turning their loss into an act of service for those in need this holiday season. “Losing a child is the hardest hurt that I ever had,” said Lawrence Adams, Father, and President of the Lauryn Adams Foundation. Lauryn Adams was...
Cut your own Christmas Tree at this southeast Louisiana tree farm
INDEPENDENCE, La. — It all starts with a decision. Buy an artificial tree or take a trip to Yawn Station Christmas Tree Farm in Independence? If you come out to the farm in Tangipahoa Parish, you'll meet farmer Joe Gersch. “Well a real tree is real life," Gersh said....
KTBS
College Scholarships awarded during Bayou Classic weekend
NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus celebrated its 45th anniversary by awarding 11 scholarships to students from Southern University and Grambling State University. Presidents of both schools were on hand at the LLBC's 37th Annual Bayou Classic Scholarship Jazz Brunch, along with Governor John Bel Edwards. "We're...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on Thanksgiving
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on Thanksgiving. On November 28, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police department reported that Missing Persons Detectives are asking for assistance from the public in locating Yohance Jones, 22 who was last seen on Thanksgiving night, in the King’s Hill Avenue area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
kpel965.com
Lafayette’s First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
It's Christmas time and we know how much everyone loves getting into the holiday spirit. What better way to do that than to check out some amazing Christmas lights -- without even having to get out of your vehicle. Lafayette's first-ever drive-thru Christmas lights display is now open. Christmas at...
brproud.com
Vacant house fire on Sycamore Street, save small pets
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire on Friday afternoon. According to BRFD, firefighters were called to a residence in the 5100 block of Sycamore Street. When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke coming from the home’s crevices. They were able to enter the home through the front door and reach the kitchen. In the kitchen, evidence shows the fire was coming from the stove area.
Southern’s Agricultural Research department invites residents to talk medical marijuana
The Southern University Agricultural Research department stopped in New Orleans to talk medical marijuana on Friday.
NOLA.com
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
WMUR.com
Video: Two families linked after an HIV-positive heart transplant meet for the first time
Two families are forever tied together after a groundbreaking surgery involving an HIV-positive heart transplant. From Baton Rouge to the Bronx -- two families now linked by the heart beating in Miriam Nieves's chest. A heart donated by Brittany Newton's family. “I’m full of thanks, and I’m full of gratitude....
Saturday soaker, but we salvage Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We caught a bit of a break from the rain on Black Friday, but more rain is moving through our area this Saturday. Another low-pressure system and cold front will quickly move through Saturday afternoon, yielding a nearly 100% chance of showers and storms during the day.
KPLC TV
Community petition created demanding change following 16-year-old’s death
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Making our roads a safer place should be a priority for every driver. Another fatal accident has caused members of the community to start a petition to install flashing stop signs at the intersection of LA 397 and Gauthier Road. A two-way stop at an...
wbrz.com
Firefighters rescued pets from burning home off Perkins Road Friday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved two animals from a burning house off Perkins Road Friday afternoon after a resident accidentally left the stove on. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to the blaze at a home on Christian Street, not far from Perkins Road, shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.
Louisiana man turns himself in after stealing $3,600 worth of saddles
A 21-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly stealing saddles from a barn, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).
brproud.com
2 Baton Rouge seniors honored as National African American Recognition Scholars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two local teens are already making names for themselves, before leaving high school. “For me, it’s more driven and just natural born. I’ve always wanted to be as good as I can possibly be,” The Dunham School senior Kari Johnson said.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge public schools likely not identifying many children with disabilities
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system currently educates about 4,000 children with disabilities, roughly 10% of the students in the district. A team of outside educators, however, say that number is well below both the state and the nation, suggesting that hundreds, even thousands of children in Baton Rouge are not getting the help they need.
wbrz.com
Dog tased, 2 people taken to hospital after Thanksgiving Day skirmish in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - A sheriff's deputy had to hit a dog with his taser after the animal started biting people during a tussle involving its owners on Thanksgiving Day. The incident unfolded sometime around 7 p.m. on True Hope Lane. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the dog's owners were arguing with another group when the situation escalated, and the dog jumped into the fray.
