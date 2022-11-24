We had some rather bizarre accusations. LA Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso pretended that Karen Bass’s openly disclosed scholarship for a Masters Degree in Social Work was corruption but his giving Garcetti’s Mayoral Fund $125,000.00 to get a project approved was legitimate. Sheriff-elect Luna said that his role was to cooperate with Board of Supervisors who were making sweetheart no bid deals with their friends and it was not to upset the politicos by investigating them. Meanwhile, no candidate mentioned the Thomas Girardi Scandal where the famed attorney had been bribing judges and ripping of his clients for decades. How can any citizen expect city hall corruption to find opponents in a judicial system which is fatally corrupt from the California chief justice down to the lowest clerk?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO