WDBJ7.com
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle isn’t operating rest of the year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, November 27 was the last day of operation for the McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle. The bus began its service in September 2022. It ran Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Catawba Magisterial District Supervisor Martha Hooker said it was an initiative to improve hikers’ experiences, especially when...
WDBJ7.com
Gas in Roanoke down nearly 7 cents in a week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 13.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
WDBJ7.com
Small businesses preparing for holiday season
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Engraving in Christiansburg takes pride in being a local business. “We try to spend our money locally and work with other businesses in the area,” New River Engraving’s Executive Vice President Andrew Howery said. “We partner with so many other companies in the area.”
WDBJ7.com
The Christmas Studio returns to photograph families for free
LYNCHBURG, VA. (WDBJ) - An area photographer is sharing the power of a picture this holiday season. The Christmas Studio is returning to Lynchburg this weekend to freeze the smiles of loved ones with a single flash. “It’s worth every logistical maneuver and all the things that go into it,...
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman killed in expressway crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon on the Route 29 Danville Expressway. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. November 28, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes, according to Danville Police. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco, 25, was the only...
WDBJ7.com
Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to help local organizations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to help the organizations that pour in our hometowns. Southwest Wildlife Center of Roanoke Operations Manager Haley Olsen-Hodges wants to remind people that everyone can make a difference. “For a lot of animal non-profits, especially wildlife ones, there’s not a lot...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra sets Christmas performances
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season is in full swing, and lots of people across our hometowns enjoy listening to holiday music. David Stewart Wiley, conductor for the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, stopped by 7@four to talk about opportunities to hear Christmas tunes live.
WDBJ7.com
Singer Lyle Lovett scheduled for Roanoke in March
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group are set to perform at Roanoke’s Jefferson Center March 7, 2023. Lovett is touring in support of his 2022 album “12th of June,” the latest in a list of albums stretching from 1986. Lovett has won...
WDBJ7.com
Holiday pancake fundraiser set in memory of Colonial Elementary School teacher
BLUE RIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nothing goes with photos with Santa more than a pancake breakfast. Colonial Elementary School principal Tammy Riggs and school resource officer Andrew Morris have been planning the Holly Jolly Holiday Party, a fundraiser to help create a special garden for Colonial Elementary special education teacher who suddenly passed away early this fall.
WDBJ7.com
AARP helps provide caregivers with needed resources
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.
WDBJ7.com
Community Foundation of NRV gives grant money
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley gave out a record amount of grant money this fall. The organization has contributed over $200,000 to more than 70 organizations in the New River Valley and beyond. The funding from these grants goes to operational support for...
WDBJ7.com
5 Points Music Foundation hosting benefit concert to buy building
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders of a local non-profit aiming to make the arts more accessible for people with disabilities are asking for your help. At 5 Points Music Foundation sanctuary and fellowship are found in sound. The ability to hear is something we can take for granted. But for...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech men’s basketball defeats Minnesota 67-57
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies defeated Minnesota 67-57 Monday night in Cassell Coliseum. Justyn Mutts scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The 7-1 Hokies go on to host No. 18 North Carolina on Sunday.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An apartment in Lynchburg was struck by gunfire Sunday afternoon, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received several calls around 4:45 p.m. Sunday from callers who heard gunshots near the Meadows Apartment Complex. 911 callers told police they heard gunshots and then saw...
WDBJ7.com
No. 11 Virginia Tech women’s basketball defeats Longwood 89-28
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The No. 11 Hokies hit the tally hard Sunday, defeating Longwood 89-28. Liz Kitley and Kayana Traylor recorded double-doubles. Kitley had 23 points and 14 boards, while Traylor brought in 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Hokies host Nebraska this Thursday.
WDBJ7.com
Liberty football defeated by New Mexico State University, 49-14
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Flames lost 49-14 on Saturday to New Mexico State University. T.J. Green rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown. Liberty is now 8-4 to round out the regular slate of games.
WDBJ7.com
Liberty’s Coach Freeze agrees to deal with Auburn
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - According to multiple sources, including ESPN and Fox Sports, Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze has agreed to a deal to become the new Auburn leader. He will finish at Liberty with a 34-15 tally and will replace Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Oct. 31 after going 9-12 in less than two seasons.
