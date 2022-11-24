ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series

Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
The Bloodline Conquers WarGames at WWE Survivor Series

– The Bloodline reigns supreme once again. Despite teasing some tension within The Bloodline before the main event WarGames match, the group showed solidarity tonight at WWE Survivor Series 2022 and picked up the victory over the team of The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. Despite Reigns showing some doubt in Zayn’s loyalty, Zayn proved his loyalty to The Bloodline as his new “family” against his former friend and teammate, Kevin Owens.
Shawn Spears Says Cassie Lee Is Focused On Being a Mom, Comments On Her Wrestling Future

Cassie Lee is taking time off from the ring to be a mom, and husband Shawn Spears recently weighed in on a possible return for her. Lee and Spears announced in August that they were having their first child, and Spears was asked about Lee in a recent virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match

Fightful Select reports that Roman Reigns was said to be ‘very heated’ following a spot during the Survivor Series main event. Reigns, along with the Bloodline, took part in a Wargames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. The Bloodline would eventually win the match.
WWE News: Bayley Hypes Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Gets Fans Ready For WarGames

– Bayley is excited to enter WarGames at Survivor Series tonight, and she recently posted to social media to hype the show. The Damage CTRL member wrote:. “In less than 4 months of my return to @wwe, you’ve pushed my body and mind beyond anything I thought I’d be capable of after my injury. There’s only one way to finally end this ANNOYING, pain in the ass, and powerful chapter of my career with you @biancabelairwwe – WAR. #WarGames”
Slimmer’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 WarGames Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 WarGames Report. We are LIVE in my adopted hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. We start with a video package for the men’s and women’s WarGames matches followed by a video package for Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory. Next up is a video package for Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi followed by a video package for AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor. The Kickoff Show finishes up with another video package for the men’s WarGames match.
The Undertaker Shares Photo With Stephanie McMahon From WWE Survivor Series

– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was in attendance at last night’s WWE Survivor Series show, and he shared a backstage photo with WWE Chairwoman and Co-President Stephanie McMahon at the event. Undertaker said he enjoyed the show. He wrote, “Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations...
Ten Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced ten matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:. * Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey & Yabo. * Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout. * Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto.
Dexter Lumis Beats The Miz, Earns Contract On WWE Raw

Dexter Lumis has earned his WWE contract with a win over The Miz on this week’s Raw. Lumis beat Miz on tonight’s show after weeks of feuding with the A-Lister, earning his way back onto the WWE roster. Lumis also got the money that Miz owed him for pretending to stalk Miz, which he proceeded to give out to children at ringside.
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include The Bump, WWE NXT, More

WWE has announced the schedule of new content for the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes a new episode of The Bump and more. You can see the full announcement below:. What’s streaming this week on Peacock and WWE Network. A cataclysmic lineup of new and original...
Alex Shelley Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023

A sixth competitor has joined the field for PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 in Alex Shelley. PWG announced on Monday that the Motor City Machine Guns member has been added to the tournament. He joins Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, and Komander in the tournament. PWG...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Possible Spoiler on Main Event for Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series

– A report by PWInsider has an update on the expected main event for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. According to the report, the Men’s WarGames match will headline tonight’s show. The men’s WarGames match will feature The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew...
BOSTON, MA
Mid-South Wrestling (9.7.1985) Review

-Originally aired September 7, 1985. -Your hosts are Jim Ross and Joel Watts. Not present: Commentator of the Year Boyd Pierce. -Breaking: Terry Taylor has left the Mid-South area because he wants a shot at Ric Flair’s World Title, and he feels he’ll have more chances at title shots if he’s in Flair’s own backyard in the “NWA Area.” They wish Terry well and assure fans that they’ll try to bring Taylor back for future Mid-South shows. Or Terry will just get drowned by locker room politics and crawl back in ’86.
Jai Vidal Signed A Multi-Year Contract With Impact Wrestling

In an interview with LGBT in the Ring (via Fightful, Jai Vidal revealed that he has signed a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Vidal has been appearing as the content creator and executive stylist of Gisele Shaw, and has wrestled twice. Vidal is the first openly gay man to sign with Impact. Tommy Dreamer offered him the contract with the company.
The New Day Pay Tribute To Jason David Frank at WWE Live Event

At a live event last night in Portland, The New Day paid tribute to former Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank. Frank passed away earlier this month at the age of 49. They both wore attire to the ring that resembled two of his ranger outfits on the show. Xavier Woods was dressed as the White Ranger and Kofi Kingston was the Green.
PORTLAND, OR

