Onslow County, NC

Investigation begins after officer-involved shooting in NC leads to death of woman

By Cheyenne Pagan, Jason O. Boyd
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after an Onslow County deputy was involved in a shooting where a woman died on Thursday.

Onslow County Sheriff’s office Col. Chris Thomas confirmed the news to WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan.

District Attorney Ernie Lee and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are now involved in the investigation.

Thomas said a call came in around noon to a home on Willow Street in Hubert, which is just off NC Hwy. 172. The incident began as a traffic stop. The officer involved noticed the woman had a gun in her vehicle.

No other information was provided on what led up to the shooting. Thomas said the officer involved was not shot.

The officer, who was not named, has been placed on administrative leave, which is procedure, pending the completion of the investigation.

Investigators remained on the scene Thursday collecting evidence.

    (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)
    (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)
    (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)
    (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)
    (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)
    (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)
Devon McWilliams
4d ago

it's crazy my wife just became a gun owner a few months ago and she has the sticker saying license concealed and carry gun owner and the police had pulled their weapons before they came to her car if the police wasn't doing so much negative stuff and killing innocent people that they wouldn't be so afraid. My wife is only 5'2" a 105 soak and wet and they wanted to take her gun but one thing I'm glad of is that I put her in gun classes to know the law it's hard out her for a black female now.

