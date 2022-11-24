ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

FOTAS volunteers feed animals at Aiken County Animal Shelter for Thanksgiving

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XHk7f_0jMinVBS00

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The animals at the Aiken County Animal Shelter had the opportunity to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner during the holiday.

FOTAS volunteers took time out on Thanksgiving day to feed the dogs and cats at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40s3rB_0jMinVBS00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBTgG_0jMinVBS00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuzVL_0jMinVBS00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10NVQ9_0jMinVBS00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20A61s_0jMinVBS00

According to FOTAS, the healthy meal was cooked by Programs Coordinator Kathy Cagle.

ALSO ON WJBF: Master’s Table Soup Kitchen opens its dining room for first Thanksgiving since pandemic

Organizers say that although the shelter was closed today, FOTAS volunteers got the chance to walk the dogs and spend time with them.

According to the Aiken County Animal Shelter, the dogs received a very special, extra dinner and doggie cookie for dessert while the cats received Turkey cat food and some cat treats.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Burke County Sheriff’s Office hosting charity ride

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is taking a ride for charity. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a charity ride on Saturday, December 3rd at the Old TG&Y Parking Lot in Waynesboro, Georgia. Organizers say proceeds from the charity ride will go to their Holiday Toy Drive and Shop […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Retired Veteran asking community for help with cleaning up cemetery

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The work is never done for retired military veteran, Tony Matthews. Matthews is known around town for doing charity work around the community. His latest project? Cleaning up Beard-Young Cemetery on Bakers Place Road in Columbia County. “I have driven by this cemetery for years and watched it get worse over […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
coladaily.com

Photo Gallery: SC Oyster Festival delights seafood lovers, benefits Camp Cole

Sunday morning rain gave way to a warm and sunny afternoon just in time for one of Columbia's favorite annual events: the South Carolina Oyster Festival. The festival, presented by Liquid Assets bartending and beverage catering company on the grounds of the historic Hampton-Preston Mansion, has been a staple in the capital city since its founding in 1996. Steve Inmon, who co-owns Liquid Assets with his wife Terri, says there are several reasons for its staying power.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

TBonz delivers Thanksgiving meals to the community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local restaurant is serving hot meals to people in need this Thanksgiving. It was all hands on deck at TBonz, where volunteers were busy at work feeding the community on Thursday. Boxes and boxes full of yummy Thanksgiving favorites, freshly prepared by loving hands. “We actually started doing this when […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

18-year-old girl located, City of Aiken police say

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety was seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing teen. Aiesha Francis, 18, was located, according to city officials. We previously reported she was last seen on Nov. 21., in the area of Crosland Park.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Fort Gordon soldiers celebrating during Thanksgiving holidays

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The soldiers on Fort Gordon celebrated Thanksgiving with a special guest. Major General Paul Stanton, Commanding General at Fort Gordon and the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, can be seen visiting with the soldiers on post as they celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday. Soldiers enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal, a […]
FORT GORDON, GA
WJBF

Non-profit special needs school celebrating $6 million expansion

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- After years of fundraising and construction, Apparo Academy is hosting a ribbon cutting on it’s new building addition. It’s an early intervention school for children with special needs. Apparo is a faith-based, nonprofit school that specializes in teaching children with special medical and therapeutic needs from ages 6 weeks to 7 years-old. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Aiken’s Blessing of the Hounds back after two years away

AIKEN, S.C (WJBF)- A century-old tradition made a comeback on Thursday in Aiken with 109th Blessing of the Hounds. A Thanksgiving Day tradition welcomed back spectators this year for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s wonderful to be back here. This is sacred turf. The last couple – during COVID, well, […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

WJBF

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy