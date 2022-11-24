Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Related
numberfire.com
Pelissero: Melvin Gordon expected to sign with Chiefs
Tom Pelissero of the NFL reported Monday that free agent running back Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon was released from the Broncos before Week 12 after committing his fifth fumble of the season in Week 11 (the most among running backs in the league). It now appears that the Chiefs, who recently lost Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the injured reserve, are willing to take a chance on the veteran back. He is expected to sign to the team's practice squad this week.
numberfire.com
Bears to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback versus Jets in Week 12
The Chicago Bears will start Trevor Siemian at quarterback in their Week 12 game against the New York Jets. Siemian will get the start today as Justin Fields recovers from a painful shoulder injury. Nathan Peterman will serve as the backup this week as the Bears take on one of the toughest defenses in the league so far this season.
numberfire.com
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (suspension) reinstated; slated to start in Week 13
The NFL has officially reinstated Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is slated to start in the team's Week 13 game against the Houston Texans, from his 11-game suspension. What It Means:. The league officially reinstated Watson from his 11-game suspension earlier today, opening him up to start the team's...
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
Steelers hold off Colts fight back to claim fourth win of season
The Pittsburgh Steelers held off a big second-half rally from the Indianapolis Colts to secure a 24-17 win on Monday night.The Steelers all but shut down the Colts in the first half, holding them to zero yards in the first quarter and sitting on a 16-3 lead at half-time after Najee Harris’ six-yard touchdown run and three field goals from Matthew Wright.It all changed in the third quarter as the Colts, playing their third game under interim coach Jeff Saturday, came alive.First primetime win for the rookie @kennypickett10 🙌 #PITvsIND pic.twitter.com/shzIrqKlda— NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2022First Jonathan Taylor ran in...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
KCTV 5
HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on...
numberfire.com
Josh Allen (elbow) practicing in full for Bills Monday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was listed as a full participant in the team's Monday injury report. The Bills will take on the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 13, and put out an estimated injury report for their Monday afternoon walkthrough. Allen has been dealing with an elbow injury over the past few weeks, but it hasn't stopped him from putting up elite numbers as a fantasy option more often than not.
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) will not return for Nets Monday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons suffered a knee injury in Monday's game against the Orlando Magic and will not return. Simmons played 11 minutes before stepping out of the game, and was ruled out by the team after halftime. Joe Harris started in his place as the team came out for the second half.
numberfire.com
Scottie Barnes (knee) now probable Monday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (knee) is probable Monday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Barnes has been upgraded from questionable and is trending toward returning from a two-game absence. Pascal Siakam (adductor) has also been upgraded, so Juan Hernangomez and Thaddeus Young will both likely be moving back to the second unit.
numberfire.com
Steelers' Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return Monday night
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return to the team's Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris suffered an abdominal injury in Monday's game and was unable to return to the game. With Jaylen Warren (hamstring) sidelined, the Steelers should be expected to utilize Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell in the backfield.
numberfire.com
Allen Robinson (ankle) ruled out for Rams in Week 12
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Robinson was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll be held out due to an ankle injury. In his absence, expect more work for Ben Skowronek and Brandon Powell.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (ankle) available for Bulls Monday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Caruso is dealing with a sprained right ankle, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) questionable Sunday evening for Miami
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Robinson sat out Friday due to a sprained ankle. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) out for Week 12
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) has been ruled out of Week 12's game against the Houston Texans. As expected, Mostert has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Texans on Sunday. Jeff Wilson is expected to handle the majority of touches in Miami's backfield against Houston. Our models expect him to see 17.0 carries and catch 2.5 passes in Week 12.
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (knee) available for Jazz Monday night
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen was listed questionable to play due to a right knee contusion. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus his former team. Our models project Markkanen...
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy III starting for Pelicans Monday with Brandon Ingram (toe) sidelined
The New Orleans Pelicans will start Trey Murphy III in Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Murphy will start for the Pelicans tonight with Brandon Ingram (toe) sidelined, and could see an extra helping of minutes without Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) available. He'll get a nice matchup against the Thunder.
numberfire.com
Houston's Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) starting on Saturday, Kenyon Martin Jr. to bench
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gordon will make his return to Houston's starting lineup after Kenyon Martin Jr. was benched on Saturday. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 20.5 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Demarcus Robinson (hip) expected to play in Week 12
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) is expected to play in the team's Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson dealt with a hip injury in practice this week but it looks like he should be good to go for today's game. The veteran receiver has stepped up to lead the Ravens' receiver corps after a foot injury ended Rashod Bateman's season, catching a career-high 9 passes in Week 11 for 128 yards (the second-highest mark of his career).
numberfire.com
Heat's Caleb Martin (illness) upgraded to probable on Sunday
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Hawks. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Atlanta. Martin's current Sunday projection includes 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0...
Comments / 0