kezi.com
Eugene police searching for suspect in work vehicle theft
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who they say was caught on camera stealing a vehicle on Monday morning. The Eugene Police Department sent a tweet with a picture of the vehicle just after 10 a.m. on November 28. The vehicle is a pick-up truck modified with construction equipment. Police said it was stolen at about 8 a.m. from a worksite at First Street and Seneca Road on November 28.
KATU.com
Oregon man running with headphones on hit and killed by train, officials say
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A man was fatally struck by a train while running on railroad tracks in the Oakridge area, and officials say he was wearing headphones at the time. On Nov. 25, officials responded to a report that a man was hit by a train along the Union Pacific rail by Salmon Creek Road.
KVAL
Oakridge man running on railroad tracks wearing headphones struck and killed by train
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man running along the railroad tracks in Oakridge was struck by a train and killed, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. On Friday, November 25, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says it was informed that an adult male had been struck by a train along the Union Pacific rail line by Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge.
kptv.com
Man hit by train, dies
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a train Friday in Oakridge, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO received information and Oregon State Troopers were the first to arrive at the scene. They found 57-year-old Derek Lee Berling on the tracks. Troopers tried CPR and lifesaving efforts but Berling did not survive.
Oregon Hunter Finds Dead Man’s Body
Last week, the officials at Oregon’s Lane County Office reported that a hunter discovered the body of a man north of Highway 126 near Wacker Point Road. FOX 12 reported that the deceased man was white and likely in his 30s at the time of his death. The hunter stumbled upon the body last Sunday (November 20th). Sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Tom Speldrich stated that the death is considered suspicious. Authorities will not release more information about the case currently. The sheriff’s office also asked if anyone has any information about the case of who was traveling on Wacker Point Road between November 18th and 20th.
KVAL
1 person hospitalized in crash north of Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — A serious car accident left a vehicle on fire just north of Eugene Sunday at the intersection of Coburg Road and McKenzie View Drive. According to officials, the crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. One person was loaded into an ambulance wearing a neck brace. There...
KVAL
Deputies seek information about suspicious vehicle abandoned at Walton Post Office
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public in regards to a vehicle that was abandoned at the Walton Post Office on Highway 126W. Deputies say the vehicle, a dark gray or blue GMC Envoy SUV, was abandoned at the post office...
kptv.com
Hunter finds dead man in Lane Co., police investigating
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A hunter found the body of a man on Sunday in Lane County, northwest of Noti, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the scene north of Highway 126, near Wacker Point Road, which is also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road.
kezi.com
Deceased man found in woods; LCSO investigating
NOTI, Ore. – After a body was found in the woods, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for individuals who might have been in the area recently to come forward with any information about suspicious activity. According to the LCSO, they showed up to an area of...
KVAL
Traffic being flagged through Hwy 126E west of Walterville due to crash
UPDATE (11/27/22): The Springfield Police Dept. reports this was a fatal crash. Updated information here. LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Traffic is being flagged through a crash area on OR Hwy 126E (McKenzie Highway), 3 miles west of Walterville, at milepost 10, Oregon Dept. of Transportation said. Expect delays. Slow down,...
kcfmradio.com
Standoff Ends Peaceably; Agressive Coyotes; LCSO Looking for Information on Abandoned Vehicle; Caregiver Month Recognized
A brief standoff with a possibly armed subject Wednesday at a Florence apartment complex disrupted things for a few hours. Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies had information that a man wanted by the Oregon State Parole Board was at an apartment at the 43rd Street Apartments. Deputies also had information that 39-year old Justin Martinez may have been armed, so the Sherrif’s Special Response Team was called in at 10:45 Wednesday morning to make the arrest. According to spokesman Sgt. Tom Speldrich Martinez initially refused to exit the apartment, but after nearly four hours he surrendered and was taken into custody at 3:30 PM without incident. Martinez was also wanted on a Florence Municipal Court warrant. Troopers with the Oregon State Police and Florence Police officers assisted.
kezi.com
One man dead after high speed chase leads to crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- One man is dead after a high speed chase lead to a crash along Highway 126. According to officials with the Springfield Police Department, one of their officers was stopped at a red light on 42nd Street and Main Street, when they saw a dark-colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main Street. They said the car was going 80-90 miles per hour. They said this happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
wholecommunity.news
EPD: Trespass calls up 17% in Jefferson Westside
The EPD Crime Analysis Unit said "criminal trespass," up 17% from 2021, is the most frequent call for service from Jefferson Westside. At the Jefferson Westside meeting in November, the latest from Eugene Police Department. [00:00:06] Margaret Mazzotta (EPD): Sometimes any city bureaucracy can be hard to navigate, including the...
kcfmradio.com
State Police and Lane County Sheriffs Converge on Siuslaw Dunes Apartments
State Police and Lane County Sheriffs Converge on Siuslaw Dunes Apartments. Early today the Oregon State Police with assistance from the Lane County Sheriff’s Department swat team converged upon the Siuslaw dunes apartments on 43rd and highway 101. There was no official information coming from authorities as to the reason for the swell of law enforcement in the area, but Florence Police Chief John Pitcher did share that he did not believe that the public was in danger, but that Oregon State police were conducting the scene and he was not at liberty to divulge any information until it was cleared by OSP troopers on the scene. By about 3:40 this afternoon the area was cleared out with the exception of two vehicles, one osp and one Lane County sheriff deputy. Coast radio is awaiting official word on the operation and we expect to know more later this evening or tomorrow morning.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police seeks ID of people who may have witnessed homicide on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the two individuals in the attached photographs. "These two people are possible witnesses to the homicide which occurred on the LTD bus on November 19, 2022," EPD stated. If you know either of the people...
kezi.com
Investigation underway after early-morning stabbing, Douglas County deputies say
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man is in stable condition after being stabbed during a disturbance on Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the DCSO, 911 dispatchers received a call just after midnight on November 22 of a man who had been stabbed in a fight at a home on Joseph Street in Roseburg. Deputies said they and emergency medical personnel arrived to find Raymond Latre, 51, had been stabbed in the lower abdomen by a person deputies said he knew. Latre was reportedly taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, and is now in stable condition.
kezi.com
Man not wearing seatbelt passes away in head-on collision, LCSO says
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is dead after an early morning head-on car crash Tuesday morning, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. According to the LCSO, deputies responded to a reported crash on Prairie Road near Maxwell Road just before 5:45 a.m. on November 22. Deputies said that responding medics determined that the driver of one of the vehicles, Eddie Lloyd Jenks, 23, of Fall Creek, has suffered fatal injuries in the crash and died. Deputies said that evidence at the scene seemed to show that Jenks was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT CITED FOR OFFENSIVE LITTERING
A transient was cited for offensive littering by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at about 10:00 a.m. the 28-year old was contacted at her camp along the river bank near the old bike jumps in Gaddis Park. She was given a citation due to the condition of the camp.
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County judge denies request by vacation rental owner to require a transfer of license to new owners
A Lincoln County circuit judge has denied a request by the owner of three vacation rentals in the Bayshore area of Waldport to require the sheriff’s office to issue a rental license to potential new buyers of one of his properties. Judge Amanda Benjamin issued her ruling Wednesday, a...
focushillsboro.com
Timber Harvesting Economics Are Described in a New Oregon Report
Timber Harvesting: Timber Harvesting is an important source of income. Northwest Oregon saw another year of declining timber harvests in 2019. The 2019 harvest was 11% lower than in 2018, and 15% lower than in 2017. Overall, 2019’s crop was around 9% smaller than the preceding decade’s average. In 2019, there were roughly 20 fewer people employed in the timber business than there were at the same time a decade ago.
