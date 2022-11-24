ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WTVM

Uptown Columbus to celebrate Giving Tuesday on November 29

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 29, Uptown Columbus, Inc will celebrate Giving Tuesday by joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement. Uptown Columbus produces dozens of beloved events each year, such as the Friday Night Concerts, Food Truck Festivals, Riverfest and more. In addition to bringing area residents together, these events also raise money for the nonprofit organization, which helps the Uptown thrive.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus man killed in Buena Vista Road crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man was killed in an car accident along Buena Vista Road on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, Fredrick Worrills II, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:07 AM by Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison. The cause of the crash was determined to be […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

ColGay Pride event to raise awareness of HIV, promote testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — ColGay Pride of Columbus Georgia, an LGBTQ organization, will hold its 9th annual World AIDS Day Rock the Ribbon Benefit event on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will take place at 1100 Broadway in Columbus. Jeremy Hobbs, director and founder of ColGay Pride, said the purpose of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

One person injured in shooting on Enoch Drive in Columbus

Columbus police are currently investigating a shooting on Enoch Drive. Police were called to the shooting before 7:45 Saturday night. Authorities have confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 100 block of Enoch Drive. The condition of the victim is currently unknown. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Wreaths Across America experiencing shortage of wreaths for veterans at Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One visible way folks across the country show their thanks to deceased military loved ones is by placing wreaths on their graves during the holidays. The nonprofit organization carries out its mission to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Dimon Magnet Academy teacher wins One Class at A Time

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Inside the classroom of 20 eager little Kindergarten students, we find a remarkable teacher, ready to take on the challenge of teaching our future scientists and engineers. Anna Benton is thrilled to be teaching at Dimon Elementary Magnet Academy. Dimon, A STEM certified school, focuses...
COLUMBUS, GA
collegeandmagnolia.com

SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27

Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Showers and storms tonight; stronger storm system arrives midweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Unsettled pattern continues as we track a storm system that will bring in showers and a few storms overnight into Sunday morning. Late Saturday/Early Sunday: An upper level low will move across the southeast this weekend bringing showers and a few storms to the region. Locally the system arrives in the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio State Fans

Michigan players planted a UM flag on the Ohio Stadium turf following the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, Ohio State fans were not happy with the move. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the move on Sunday afternoon. He had no problem with it and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRG News 5

Alabama man killed in Thanksgiving car crash

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
LOACHAPOKA, AL
The Spun

Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral

It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
COLUMBUS, OH

