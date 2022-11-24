Read full article on original website
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State ends regular season on four-game losing skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North AlabamaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Uptown Columbus to celebrate Giving Tuesday on November 29
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 29, Uptown Columbus, Inc will celebrate Giving Tuesday by joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement. Uptown Columbus produces dozens of beloved events each year, such as the Friday Night Concerts, Food Truck Festivals, Riverfest and more. In addition to bringing area residents together, these events also raise money for the nonprofit organization, which helps the Uptown thrive.
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Georgia, you should add the following town to your list.
Alabama NewsCenter — This Alabama store helped men look their best for more than four decades
George Wilder owns The Locker Room, a quality men’s clothing, sportswear and shoe store with locations in Montgomery and Auburn. Wilder began his menswear career when he was a senior in high school in Columbus, Mississippi. “The truth is that I was in the store so often, that I...
Columbus man killed in Buena Vista Road crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man was killed in an car accident along Buena Vista Road on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, Fredrick Worrills II, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:07 AM by Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison. The cause of the crash was determined to be […]
Recruit on visit to Ohio State commits to Michigan after The Game
Calhoun was seen on the field at the Horseshoe celebrating with fellow defensive back and future teammate Will Johnson after Michigan’s win.
ColGay Pride event to raise awareness of HIV, promote testing
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — ColGay Pride of Columbus Georgia, an LGBTQ organization, will hold its 9th annual World AIDS Day Rock the Ribbon Benefit event on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will take place at 1100 Broadway in Columbus. Jeremy Hobbs, director and founder of ColGay Pride, said the purpose of […]
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
One person injured in shooting on Enoch Drive in Columbus
Columbus police are currently investigating a shooting on Enoch Drive. Police were called to the shooting before 7:45 Saturday night. Authorities have confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 100 block of Enoch Drive. The condition of the victim is currently unknown. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing […]
Wreaths Across America experiencing shortage of wreaths for veterans at Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One visible way folks across the country show their thanks to deceased military loved ones is by placing wreaths on their graves during the holidays. The nonprofit organization carries out its mission to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than […]
Dimon Magnet Academy teacher wins One Class at A Time
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Inside the classroom of 20 eager little Kindergarten students, we find a remarkable teacher, ready to take on the challenge of teaching our future scientists and engineers. Anna Benton is thrilled to be teaching at Dimon Elementary Magnet Academy. Dimon, A STEM certified school, focuses...
SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27
Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
3 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon County (Macon, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Central Georgia on Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 75 in Macon. In the southbound lanes of I-75, a 27-year-old male was operating a Chevy Tahoe north when he collided head-on with another car.
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS: Results and highlights from Nov. 25
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Six local schools hit the field on Friday night hoping to keep their championship dreams alive. Brookstone 17 at Pacelli 20 (OT)
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
Columbus police investigate shooting that leaves 1 person injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. The incident happened on November 26 in the 1000 block of Enoch Drive. It’s unknown at this time if a suspect is in custody from the shooting. Stay with News Leader 9 as we...
Showers and storms tonight; stronger storm system arrives midweek
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Unsettled pattern continues as we track a storm system that will bring in showers and a few storms overnight into Sunday morning. Late Saturday/Early Sunday: An upper level low will move across the southeast this weekend bringing showers and a few storms to the region. Locally the system arrives in the […]
Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio State Fans
Michigan players planted a UM flag on the Ohio Stadium turf following the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, Ohio State fans were not happy with the move. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the move on Sunday afternoon. He had no problem with it and...
Alabama man killed in Thanksgiving car crash
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
Nick Saban has blood on his face during Iron Bowl
Saturday marked the huge Iron Bowl game between Auburn and Alabama, and even Nick Saban got involved in the physicality of the game. The Alabama head coach was shown in the second quarter with some blood on his cheek. CBS reporter Jenny Dell shared what happened. “Turns out he got...
Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral
It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
