ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

Conway police searching for a possible suspect involved in a residential burglary

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced Monday they need public help in finding an individual they suspect is involved in a residential burglary. According to police, on Nov. 21 officers took a report in relation to the individual that is suspected to have been in the burglary that took place at a home on Pecan Creek Drive.
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Suspect in custody in the Scott County homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State Police announced Monday there is a suspect in custody in regard to the Scott County homicide investigation. According to police, the Scott County Sheriff's Office deputies and state police responded to a home at 293 Ross Creek Road. A witness reported a...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Big Country Chateau apartments back in court for life safety violations

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Big Country Chateau apartments appeared in court Monday afternoon to address life safety violations. The violations were regarding a number of citations from an inspection Little Rock code enforcement did back in late July. Little Rock District Judge Mark Leverette presided over the hearing. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Child Support, Assault, and False Imprisonment in Saline County Mugshots on 11282022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
magnoliareporter.com

Truck crashes into parked RV, killing occupant

A man inside a parked recreational vehicle died Tuesday in a wreck at 173 Thornton Ferry Road in Hot Springs. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Daniel Chavez, 37, of Hot Springs was driving a Ford F-250 truck south on the road. The truck crossed the center line and exited the road into the northbound lane’s roadside, where it struck the RV. The first RV then struck a second parked RV.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy