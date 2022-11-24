Read full article on original website
Investigation into the robbery of a jewelry store in Little Rock currently underway
Little Rock, Arkansas – The smash-and-grab robbery that occurred on Friday night at Park Plaza Mall is now under investigation by the Little Rock Police Department. Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to Zale’s jewelry store at around 8:34 p.m. on November 25 to a report of a theft.
Conway police searching for a possible suspect involved in a residential burglary
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced Monday they need public help in finding an individual they suspect is involved in a residential burglary. According to police, on Nov. 21 officers took a report in relation to the individual that is suspected to have been in the burglary that took place at a home on Pecan Creek Drive.
New details released in weekend Southwest flight diverted to Little Rock
New details have been released about an airliner making an emergency landing in Little Rock on Saturday.
Reaction from passengers and an inside look inside the plane that was diverted to Little Rock following an incident in the air
Sunday, we got a look inside the plane that was diverted to Little Rock following an incident in the air.
Driver in fatal single-vehicle accident in White County identified by authorities
White County, Arkansas – Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash over the weekend that claimed the life of one man when a vehicle veered off the road and struck several trees. According to the Arkansas State Police, the crash occurred on Morris School Road in White County, which is...
Little Rock police searching for suspects in Zales robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of November 25, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab robbery at Zales jewelry store in Park Plaza Mall. At least 3 black male suspects in ski masks robbed the store with hammers before leaving in a maroon...
Suspect in custody in the Scott County homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State Police announced Monday there is a suspect in custody in regard to the Scott County homicide investigation. According to police, the Scott County Sheriff's Office deputies and state police responded to a home at 293 Ross Creek Road. A witness reported a...
‘Jesus told her to open the plane door’: Woman flying from Houston bit someone on flight in effort to open plane door at 37,000 feet, doc says
HOUSTON – A woman who the FBI said forced a Southwest Airlines plane from Houston to Columbus, Ohio, to make an emergency landing in Little Rock, Arkansas on Saturday said in midflight that “Jesus told her to open the plane door,” court documents released Monday said. Documents...
FBI: plane diverted to airport in Little Rock after mid-flight assault
Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigations said that a flight had to be diverted to Clinton National Airport Saturday afternoon after a passenger assaulted others on a flight.
LRPD: City employee injured in shooting near South Elm Street
Little Rock police confirmed that a city employee was injured in a shooting Friday morning.
Suspect, victim identified in North Little Rock deadly shooting on Palm Street
North Little Rock police have identified the victim in a Monday deadly shooting on North Palm Street, along with a possible suspect.
15-year-old sought in connection with a fatal shooting at an apartment building in North Little Rock
Little Rock, Arkansas – Police are searching for a 15-year-old suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred at a public housing project in North Little Rock on Monday afternoon. Police claim that 33-year-old Chris Moore, also of North Little Rock, was shot and killed by North Little...
FBI investigating after Southwest flight from Houston had to emergency land in Arkansas
HOUSTON - A Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas, during the busiest travel weekend of the year. The airline says the diversion happened because of an unruly passenger involved in an alleged assault onboard. The Thanksgiving holiday marked the busiest travel period...
Big Country Chateau apartments back in court for life safety violations
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Big Country Chateau apartments appeared in court Monday afternoon to address life safety violations. The violations were regarding a number of citations from an inspection Little Rock code enforcement did back in late July. Little Rock District Judge Mark Leverette presided over the hearing. The...
Little Rock’s mayor responding to Friday’s shooting of a city employee
Little Rock, Arkansas – An employee of Little Rock City was shot while at work on Monday morning, and is now in the hospital. The victim, who worked for the city’s Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs, is reportedly in critical condition, according to Little Rock Police. We...
SILVER ALERT: Arkansas State Police searching for 87-year-old man from White County
The Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a man missing from White County.
Child Support, Assault, and False Imprisonment in Saline County Mugshots on 11282022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
BOLO: police looking for a man involved in a fraudulent use at a Walmart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a suspect that they believe was involved in fraudulent use at a Walmart in Jacksonville. Police are asking the public to help identify this suspect. If you or anyone you know have any information on this theft, contact...
Truck crashes into parked RV, killing occupant
A man inside a parked recreational vehicle died Tuesday in a wreck at 173 Thornton Ferry Road in Hot Springs. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Daniel Chavez, 37, of Hot Springs was driving a Ford F-250 truck south on the road. The truck crossed the center line and exited the road into the northbound lane’s roadside, where it struck the RV. The first RV then struck a second parked RV.
